Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias just had twins. But was she pregnant?

Miami power couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova just out-Beyonced Beyonce.

But they didn’t drop a secret album without telling anyone. According to TMZ, the pair became parents of twins over the weekend. But who even knew they were pregnant? Anyone?

TMZ sources say the babies are named Lucy and Nicholas. The gossip site even did a little celeb spotting math to try to wrangle the last time Anna K. was photographed in public. According to them, it was November 2016.

Enrique has been spotted all over Miami this year. In March, he was at the opening of his new restaurant TATEL, which he owns with Rafael Nadal and several other celeb investors.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 20: Rafael Nadal and Enrique Iglesias are seen at the grand opening of TATEL Miami restaurant on March 20, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Alberto Tamargo

Iglesias was in Miami during Hurricane Irma in September, posting from his car as the wind and rain began to pick up debris and encouraging his fans to donate for hurricane relief. Iglesias spent a good part of 2017 touring with Pitbull, but they had to reschedule their Nov. 12 Miami show because of the hurricane. But we are not really sure what Anna has been up to.

Perusing Anna Kournikova’s Instagram, which consists mainly of photos of her dogs and pictures of her fabulous life (that are mainly of her face), no photographic evidence of a pregnancy can be found. Anna’s most recent post, from last Friday shows her in a jacket braving Miami’s recent cold snap.

Obviously, just because it was posted three days ago doesn’t mean the photo was taken three days ago. And we can’t see a belly from this angle. Maybe the shot was snapped en route to Jackson? She posted a work out video on her account on Aug. 18, but her T-shirt hides what could be a pregnant belly.

The secrecy is making some fans wonder if maybe Kournikova and Iglesias perhaps used to services of a surrogate or adopted. One instagram follower ele.vignati.yo@victorial305 wrote: “Maybe they have adopt the babies…. maybe but I don’t think that Anna was really pregnant. The pregnancy during 9 months, two twins without a belly?”

But another fan, @victorial305, doesn’t buy it, pointing out that Kournikova hasn’t been revealing much skin of late: “Then why has she not posted full body shots in over 6 months? That’s all she used to do.”

Regardless of how the babies came, congrats to the Miami couple on bringing the next generation of Iglesiases to the world.