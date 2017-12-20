Enrique Iglesias and then-girlfriend Anna Kournikova watch as Venus Williams plays her semifinal match against Serena Williams at the Sony Ericsson Open at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 2, 2009 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova surprised the world with the birth of new twins.

And while fans question whether the former female tennis star was ever pregnant, the couple is trying to ensure the world doesn’t find out any more of their secrets — with a 16-foot wall around their Miami home.

Construction of the wall began in late summer 2017, according to TMZ. If Kournikova actually birthed the new baby boy and girl, she would have been in the second trimester of pregnancy when the wall began going up.

The couple is notoriously private, so the wall could be a move to keep any nosy observers away from their new bundles of joy. The 16-foot wall is being paired with the addition of a two-story home to their property. The price tag for both? $600,000, according to TMZ.

Will the twins keep Iglesias in his soon-to-be fortified home? The singer opened a new restaurant TATEL with tennis player Rafeal Nadal, Antonio Spurs player Pau Gasol and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo this year.