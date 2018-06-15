Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are teaching their babies to be World Cup fans

Russian former tennis player Anna Kournikova has become a Miamian, but when it comes to soccer she is just like the rest of us: She cheers on her homeland. Now she has some adorable companions to cheer for Russia, the host of the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

Kournikova posted a photo to Instagram in which she was preparing for the first game of the World Cup with Nicholas Iglesias, one of the twins she had almost six months ago with her partner, singer Enrique Iglesias.

The image was uploaded to Instagram before Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game, but the baby already had a face of overwhelming joy. What a cutie!

This is not the first time that Enrique Iglesias or Anna Kournikova upload photos to social media of their little ones. The athlete already posted a video of her dancing with one of the children. In addition, the “Move to Miami” singer was teaching Lucy and Nicholas the importance of sitting down to watch football as a family way before their mommy did.

Game day!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT

The big question for this family now is what will happen if Russia and Spain face off?