Andrew Alessi, a rising star at Miami’s 27 Restaurant, has died. What happened?

He was behind the scenes at 27 Restaurant & Bar in Miami Beach, but will be sorely missed.

Andrew Alessi was found dead at his home in Miami Beach on Monday.

According to the Miami New Times, the cause of death was unclear, and Miami Beach Police had no details to provide.

The 30 year old was apparently set to do a Sunday brunch at the restaurant located inside the Freehand Miami, but never showed. Concerned colleagues called, with no response, then eventually went to his apartment, where Alessi was found unresponsive.

The New Times reports that Alessi was hired as a line cook a little over a year ago.

The restaurant posted a tribute to Alessi on Instagram, which partially read: “He was hard-working, kind, quick witted and the best fish butcher this kitchen has ever seen. The entire Freehand family will miss hearing his laugh and seeing his smile every time we open the kitchen doors. We ask that all of our friends and family in the hospitality industry take care of themselves and to treat their bodies as well as they create the masterpieces we enjoy.”

Though the circumstances surrounding the young man’s untimely demise are unclear, the post ends with the eatery asking anyone in the food industry who needs help or support regarding his or her mental health to click on this site: http://chefswithissues.com/survey/

The local culinary scene lost another star last week: Mixologist John Lermayer, co-owner of the award-winning Miami Beach bar Sweet Liberty, whose cause of death is also still unknown.

And the world lost TV personality/chef Anthony Bourdain, who commit suicide at the age of 61 in a French hotel room.