Ana Maria Conseco shocked fans when she left Telemundo’s morning show, but she’s already got a new gig

At the beginning of April Ana María Canseco shocked her fans by announcing she was leaving Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia.

“I know it’s nothing personal, this is a business and I understand perfectly that the channel is going in a direction that is not mine,” the Mexican personality said at the time.

But she’s landed on her feet pretty quickly.

Now, a few weeks after the rumored dismissal, Canseco surprised followers with more unexpected news: She’s going back to TV, to her old stomping grounds of Despierta América, the Univision show she was with for 14 years.

“Confirmed. Do not miss Despierta América for a great celebration. Starting at 7 a.m.,” read a post on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Happy to return.”