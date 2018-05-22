Ana Maria Conseco shocked fans when she left Telemundo’s morning show, but she’s already got a new gig
At the beginning of April Ana María Canseco shocked her fans by announcing she was leaving Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia.
“I know it’s nothing personal, this is a business and I understand perfectly that the channel is going in a direction that is not mine,” the Mexican personality said at the time.
But she’s landed on her feet pretty quickly.
Now, a few weeks after the rumored dismissal, Canseco surprised followers with more unexpected news: She’s going back to TV, to her old stomping grounds of Despierta América, the Univision show she was with for 14 years.
“Confirmed. Do not miss Despierta América for a great celebration. Starting at 7 a.m.,” read a post on her Instagram Tuesday.
“Happy to return.”