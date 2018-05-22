Posted on

Ana Maria Conseco shocked fans when she left Telemundo’s morning show, but she’s already got a new gig

Ana Maria CansecoGetty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

At the beginning of April Ana María Canseco  shocked her fans by announcing she was leaving Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia.

“I know it’s nothing personal, this is a business and I understand perfectly that the channel is going in a direction that is not mine,” the Mexican personality said at the time.

But she’s landed on her feet pretty quickly.

Now, a few weeks after  the rumored dismissal, Canseco surprised followers with more unexpected news: She’s going back to TV, to her old stomping grounds of Despierta América, the Univision show she was with for 14 years.

“Confirmed. Do not miss Despierta América for a great celebration. Starting at 7 a.m.,” read a post on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Happy to return.”

Feliz de regresar a la casita de @despiertamerica celebrando 21 años

A post shared by Ana Maria Canseco (@anamariacanseco) on

Comments

More Like This
Want to hang out at these Miami hotel pools without booking a room? Here’s how.
PHOTOS: Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Fans of Haitian music party at Compas Festival
Tourists Time Out Market just announced a ‘who’s who’ of chefs for its South Beach food hall
Miami Guide
Super NewNo need to hit the mega clubs. Try these new lounges and bars in Miami.
Make the most of Memorial Day Weekend 2018 at these South Florida events
Miami’s frita cubana isn’t your basic burger. Here’s where to find the 10 best.