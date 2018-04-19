Amy Schumer doesn’t mind if you see her cellulite. Actually, she embraces it.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Amy Schumer attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer doesn’t mind that you see her cellulite.

In fact, she embraces her cellulite.

In “I Feel Pretty,” her new movie, out Friday, the actress-comedienne plays Renee, a decidedly average looking woman who strives to be, well, hotter.

An accident during a rigorous spin class messes with her brain (you’ll never want to wear a pony tail again). When Renee wakes up from a bump on the head, she is hot.

In her own mind.

“Look at me!” she screams into a mirror, not seeing her gut, pudgy face or any other imperfections. The person staring back at her is a supermodel. Instant confidence.

Speaking from Faena Miami Beach Hotel, Schumer said she wanted to make sure there was no Photoshopping involved in the production.

“That’s something I’m proud of, I didn’t want them to retouch any footage of me,” said the 36 year old New York native. “No CGI.”

“There was a lot of CGI on me, though,” cracked her costar Rory Scovel, who also plays Renee’s love interest.

Schumer, who also has a producing credit, said that she didn’t want the audience to see what Renee saw.

“I never wanted you all to see an alternative version of me. It’s all me, just me. I think that’s the message.”

The “Trainwreck” star hopes that the audience feels good leaving the theaters.

“That’s the hope, that people see this movie and feel confident afterward,” she said. “I want them to laugh and feel good about themselves.”

How did Schumer prepare to channel Renee?

“Pizza, pasta and hamburgers,” she joked.

If the comedy does well, don’t be surprised if there’s a sequel set in a place that knows a thing or two about beauty and body image.

“We’ll call it ‘I Feel Pretty Too,'” joked Schumer. “And maybe we’ll shoot it in South Beach.”