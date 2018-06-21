Amid her husband’s cancer battle, Nene Leakes will go on with the show — in Miami.

She’s laughing through the pain.

Nene Leakes’ husband has been diagnosed with some form of cancer, according to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Instagram.



A week ago she posted a pic of her hubby Gregg Leakes sitting looking upset in a medical type setting with the word cancer struck out behind him on a computer.

But Leakes is getting a lot of support from her friends and fellow Housewives and looks to be staying on her comedy tour.

Back in May, she canceled a few shows due to his health issues and posted an emotional video apologizing to fans.

But as far as we know, Girls Night Out, along with fellow comics Melanie Comarcho, Adele Givens, Sherri Shepherd, Sam Jay and Loni Love, hits the James L Knight Center Saturday.

They say laughter is the best form of medicine. For tickets click here