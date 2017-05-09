‘American Crime Story’ stars hit Miami Beach (and yes, that means Darren Criss)

The cast of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “American Crime Story: Versace/Cunanan” hit the town Monday night in Miami Beach.

Edgar Ramirez (who plays Gianni Versace) was spotted dining at trendy South of Fifth hotspot Stephen Starr’s Upland with a group of friends.

Across town, his co-star Darren Criss (who plays Versace’s murderer, Andrew Cunanan) dined at celeb hotspot NaiYara with his girlfriend Mia Swier. The pair were seen laughing and having a great time before joining friends at Ricky’s South Beach for live band karaoke night.

Criss has performed at the live music venue before – he sang George Michael’s “Faith” there back in January.

Criss surprised fans once again by joining the live band on stage, this time playing the guitar and singing Green Day’s “Paranoid,” much to the crowd’s delight. The group called it an early night and enjoyed some snacks on the way out.

‘American Crime Story’ filming at 72nd Street. Patrick Farrell