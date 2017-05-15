Donatella Versace’s role in ‘American Crime Story’ is cast – and Miami drag queens aren’t happy

The role of Donatella Versace has finally been cast in Ryan Murphy’s “Versace: American Crime Story” – and Miami drag queens are not happy about it.

The role has gone to Key West dragster Elle Taylor. According to Taylor’s booking agency Burton & Robinson Agency, the drag queen taped her audition on the way to perform in the Keys. When she’s not busy channeling Donatella, Taylor performs at Key West nightclub AQUA.

“Many of our girls auditioned,” said a Miami production insider. “But they really wanted a Donatella lookalike.”

And we have to admit: They got one.