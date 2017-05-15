Posted on

Donatella Versace’s role in ‘American Crime Story’ is cast – and Miami drag queens aren’t happy

By Lesley Abravanel For miami.com
The role of Donatella Versace has finally been cast in Ryan Murphy’s “Versace: American Crime Story” – and Miami drag queens are not happy about it.
 

The role has gone to Key West dragster Elle Taylor. According to Taylor’s booking agency Burton & Robinson Agency, the drag queen taped her audition on the way to perform in the Keys. When she’s not busy channeling Donatella,  Taylor performs at Key West nightclub AQUA.

 
“Many of our girls auditioned,” said a Miami production insider. “But they really wanted a Donatella lookalike.”
 
And we have to admit: They got one. 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week
Even the lobsters can’t complain about South Beach’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Start your night or finish it off at this new lounge at the SLS Brickell
Miami Guide
A guide to outdoor sporting options in Miami and South Florida this summer
New openings are happening every day at Brickell City Centre
Get your drink on at this new pop-up cocktail lab while it lasts
Miami-Dade has a bunch of luxury movie theaters all of a sudden. We have details.
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami