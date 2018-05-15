Amber Rose just called a Miami rap superstar the b-word at Rolling Loud

Amber Rose is known for…being Amber Rose.

The model, who dated everyone from Kanye West to Migos to Val Chmerkovskiy, her “Dancing with the Stars” costar, is also known for the company she keeps.

The ex Mrs. Wiz Khalifa is kind of hard to pin down. And it seems that’s the way the Philly native likes it.

Now it appears she’s known for hanging with rap royalty.

On Saturday, during the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium, Rose appeared on stage to introduce the crowd to Miami’s own Trina.

“I’ve come here to introduce one of my f—ing sisters,” said the single mother of one. “She’s a nasty b–ch just like me, and that ass is too fat! Give it up for the queen of Miami and the queen of hip-hop!”

We are so sure she meant the b word and fat ass comments as compliments.

The classic shout-out was caught on social media by a fan.

Rose stayed on stage taking pics with her phone while Trina did her thing in a Space Age outfit with metallic thigh high boots.

ROCKSTARR LIFESTYLE 🔥🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭💎💧👑👑📸 @googleishuman #rollingloud A post shared by Trina (@trinaoverdose) on May 15, 2018 at 7:53am PDT