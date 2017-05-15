Posted on

Amber Rose can dance with whoever the heck she wants to in Miami…and she did

Amber & French Montana : Facebook official? WorldRedEye
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Amber Rose gave gossip mongers a few things to think about when she was in Miami this past week for her security guard Big B’s big birthday bash. On Thursday,  the model who once upon a time dated Kanye, was seen in fine spirits hosting ORA’s weekly Varsity party. Earlier that week she caused a coup by starring in the video of BFF Blac Chyna’s former flame, Future, and causing fans to wonder if she had betrayed her bestie. 

Holding court in the VIP section at ORA, hip hop heavy weights like like Jermaine Dupri and Ace Hood came to pay respects to the video vixen and SlutWalk womens’ empowerment mastermind.  Rose was feted with multiple bottles of Dom Perignon Rose and stunned fans with her head to toe black outfit and signature buzzed haircut. 

Amber Rose at ORAWorld Red Eye

On Sunday, however, Rose quashed rumors that she was dating Future, and was seen frolicking on the beach with French Montana

Rose later joined the rapper formerly known as Khloe Kardashian’s boo at LIV where the two were seen bumping, grinding and not necessarily making themselves Facebook official but, rather, LIV official. It’s is pretty much the same thing, right? 

