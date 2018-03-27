Amara La Negra debuts her new sexy video as she prepares to take over the world
“Love & Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra is poised for world domination.
Since the VH1 reality show debuted, the breakout star has been everywhere. She had a packed itinerary of appearances and shows at South By Southwest. Earlier in March she was a guest host on The Real, where the ladies tried to play matchmaker.
In the meantime, her latest single, “What a Bam Bam,” debuted on Youtube in March. The song is a Spanglish reggaeton homage to Sister Nancy’s dancehall hit “Bam Bam” and the video is just a fun Miami pool party.
Amara’s “Love & Hip Hop Miami” co-star Steph Lecour makes a cameo along with Michelle Pooch, who drops jaws in a barely there one piece.
Amara splits her time between floating on a swan in a Baywatch-inspired bathing suit and dancing in acid washed overalls on a rooftop. It’s pretty much the most Miami video ever.
According to her Instagram, the singer is working on a TV show called “Girl Talk.”