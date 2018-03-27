Posted on

Amara La Negra debuts her new sexy video as she prepares to take over the world

Amara La Negra
Amara La Negra is ready for her close up.Jullian Andres Boothe
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

“Love & Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra is poised for world domination.

Since the VH1 reality show debuted, the breakout star has been everywhere. She had a packed itinerary of appearances and shows at South By Southwest. Earlier in March she was a guest host on The Real, where the ladies tried to play matchmaker.

In the meantime, her latest single, “What a Bam Bam,” debuted on Youtube in March. The song is a Spanglish reggaeton homage to Sister Nancy’s dancehall hit “Bam Bam” and the video is just a fun Miami pool party.

Amara’s “Love & Hip Hop Miami” co-star Steph Lecour makes a cameo along with Michelle Pooch, who drops jaws in a barely there one piece.

Amara splits her time between floating on a swan in a Baywatch-inspired bathing suit and dancing in acid washed overalls on a rooftop. It’s pretty much the most Miami video ever.

According to her Instagram, the singer is working on a TV show called “Girl Talk.”

