5 Scoops on Upper Buena Vista’s New Village

Being the shopping-obsessed reporters we are, we snooped around currently under construction Upper Buena Vista just for you!

Slated to open Summer 2017, think of UBV as a global-inspired village nestled between the Miami Design District and Little Haiti. “It will be a community-driven lifestyle destination that embraces our city’s progressive evolutions,” Co-Founder David Lahmy says. “It’s a tranquil enclave where specialty retail, hospitality and wellness will coalesce,” he adds. Here are some renderings and 5 inside scoops just for you, loyal readers…

1. Here are confirmed tenants (as of press date) of the "first-of-its-kind, sanctuary-style micro village in Miami"... You can get your hair did at Italian-brand salon Contesta Rock Hair. You’ll be privy to whimsical custom-made jewelry at Sangre de mi Sangre boutique. And if you’re in dire need of custom alterations and tailoring, Sew On Set Tailor has got you covered. Take me there

2. The letter "T" is boss here Inspiration throughout the property will adhere to elements drawn from four “T” cities: Tel Aviv, Thong Sala, Tokyo and Tulum — collectively combined with a Miami twist. Take me there

3. They have this thing with trees... The focal point of the project, you ask? Two large trees are a majestic centerpiece of the landscape. Take me there

4. Artists and feel-good vibes are welcome, too The property is offering tenants of all kinds an affordable opportunity to showcase their unique work and grow business with long-term leases. In fact, each tenants’ unique space will be enhanced beyond retail, coffee and restaurant themes, with experiential activations that evoke emotion, spark thought and nurture excitement. Take me there