Alexandra Daddario’s ‘perfect’ body: Was it photoshopped?

Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario is proud of her Baywatch body and wants the world to know that she was most definitely NOT photoshopped on the cover of June’s issue of Women’s Health.

Daddario worked her butt off — literally — for the role of Summer the lifeguard in the big screen reboot of the 90s TV show.

The magazine posted its cover on social media Wednesday, and there was some shade thrown.

SO excited to introduce our June cover star @alexandradaddario! ☀️🌊💕 She told us all about her #Baywatch training plan and so much more—click the link in our bio for the story and grab a copy on newsstands May 23!

Posters accused editors of photoshopping the 31-year-old’s bod.

Daddario wasn’t happy, writing @alexandradaddario: Thanks ilf! Guys- I don’t think they distorted my body. I’d be the first to be pissed.

Even her costar Ilfenesh Haderal came to her defense: @ilfenator: Sorry guys, she’s perfect in real life too. gorgeous @alexandradaddario

Women’s Health Editor-in-Chief Amy Keller Laird released a statement in response to the backlash: @aklaird: @alexandradaddario Alexandra, hi! Editor-in-chief of Women’s Health here. Thanks for responding! We didn’t Photoshop your body. Readers: Please know, this is exactly what she looks like. She worked hard to get in shape for Baywatch (the details and her workout are inside the mag), and we showed her body exactly as it is. Check out this behind-the-scenes video of her body in live action: womenshealthmag.com/fitness/alexandra-daddario-abs.

The location of Alex’s elbow in the cover pic (as some readers have called out) is simply what was captured in the moment of this particular shot. As a brand, Women’s Health embraces bodies of all types and celebrates women of all types.



Women’s Health shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actress, where she can be seen in action on-set of the June cover shoot.

On her Instagram account, Daddario posts a video of her running with costar Kelly Rohrbach and yep, she looks the same as she does on the cover. Pretty perfect.

Hey! Watch the new Baywatch red band trailer! in theatres May 25th. Put on your swimsuit. Get to the beach.