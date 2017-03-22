A-Rod has returned to the gym — as an owner

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, whose name — at least locally — has been more closely linked to artificially buff muscles, is investing in some more traditional forms of fitness.

A-Rod has purchased UFC GYM Kendall and development rights for the creation of more UFC-branded gyms across Miami-Dade County, Rodriguez told the Herald. No word on whether he may take new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez there yet — although the two were spotted at a private Miami gym last week.

In 2014, Rodriguez served a full-season suspension for steroid use before returning for a full season with the Yankees in 2015 and then retiring before the end of the 2016 season. He initially denied using performance-enhancing drugs, until confessing to the use of the banned substances in 2014 and apologizing in a handwritten note a year later.

Rodriguez's new business deal will take him to Kendall, which has the only UFC gym in Miami-Dade. The gym is a brand extension of mixed martial arts leader UFC, and offers a range of group fitness classes, private mixed martial arts training and fitness techniques inspired by UFC athletes. There are six UFC GYM locations in Florida and more than 100 fitness centers throughout the United States and Canada. "As a Miami native, I am thrilled to now expand the UFC GYM brand across Miami," Rodriguez, who is CEO of A-ROD CORP, said in a statement. Rodriguez already has a successful gym business in Mexico, but he hadn't ventured to the U.S. — and much less to Miami, which was at the center of the steroid scandal