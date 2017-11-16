Alejandro Sanz is happy to be honored at the Latin Grammys. Just don’t ask him about Trump.

Alejandro Sanz goes onstage to accept the award for best contemporary pop vocal album for "Sirope" at the 16th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Wow. Alejandro Sanz is the man.

Literally.

The singer was chosen as person of the year at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas Thursday night, airing on Univision at 8 p.m.

A concert Wednesday night honored the Spanish singer with stars like David Bisbal, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Jesse & Joy, Juanes singing covers of his biggest hits.

In December he’s releasing “+Es+,” a CD/DVD of the concert he gave last summer at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid for the 20th anniversary of his first album “Mas.” The “Viviendo Deprisa” (Living Sadly) singer has gone on to sell more than 25 million records worldwide.

Sanz spoke to Tony Dandrades of “Primer Impacto,” who asked him how it felt to be person of the year. The two spoke at the Latin superstar’s Miami Beach home.

The Spanish native said he was just happy he was able to do what he loved throughout his life. Ironically, his mother wanted him to be a banker.

“Anything but a singer,” Sanz laughed. “She never really never understood exactly what I did. Tell her I robbed a bank, not that I am a singer, she’s going to get upset.”

The 48 year old ended up buying mom a beauty shop. Dad got the car of his dreams.

“I took him to the balcony and I showed him the car below,” Sanz remembered. “That’s your Mercedes.”

All in all, Sanz is happy about the way things have worked out. Though he’s not too pleased about the current political climate.

Safe to say, the Grammy winner is not a fan of Donald Trump:

“It’s a disaster. I feel bad for the ones who voted for him. When I saw him throwing paper towels at the people in Puerto Rico, I said, ‘Come on. Don’t be ridiculous.'”