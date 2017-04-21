Cuban heart throb Alberto Guerra plays music producer in new telenovela

Alberto Guerra is one busy hombre.

He is starring in the new Telemundo telenovela Guerra de Idolos (“Idols War”), premiering 8 p.m. Monday.

It’s not your typical high-drama Spanish-language soap, though.

“Guerra” centers around the music industry, and the rising stars’ often challenging paths.

“This is a very unusual show,” says the Cuban born actor who plays a music producer. “I don’t think there are many on TV likes this. We have great musicians in every genre [e.g, Pop, Urban, Regional Mexican] as well as tell a human story showing the struggle, the pain and the heartbreak of fame.”

It features cameos by Nicky Jam, Pedro Capo, Universal Music signed artist Christian Pagan, and Luis Figueroa, who is with Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media Group.

As for Guerra’s character Mateo Solar, he knows music well – and is on the lookout for the latest and greatest talent.

“He is a man who likes to be behind the scenes,” explains Guerra, who also costars in Netflix’s “Ingobernable.” “He enjoys the fame and the money and all that – and takes his job seriously.”

Mateo, with his handsome looks and sleek suits, is also a ladies man.

“He likes to party, go out with a lot of women. He’s living large, but then — not to give away too many spoilers — finds himself in the middle of a large change in his life.”

Off set, Guerra is also going through changes. The actor and his wife, Mexican actress/singer Zuria Vega, have a three month old daughter.

Tough time to have a full time job?

“She sleeps great – day and night,” Guerra says of the newborn. “It’s us who don’t sleep too well!”