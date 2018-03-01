Al Pacino has to switch his dates yet again for his highly anticipated “An Evening with Al Pacino” at The Fillmore. The one man show was originally scheduled for Sept. 15. Then the date got changed to March 3 (Saturday night). Now…we hear it’s back on for Sept. 22, more than a year after the original date was set.

Organizers say tickets that have already been purchased for the March 3 event will be automatically honored for the new scheduled date.

What’s going on with this guy?

It’s not a health issue, thankfully.

Seems the 77 year old New Yorker is still in high demand, citing “a busier than ever filming schedule this year.” He’s costarring in three major motion pictures that are shooting this year, but insiders say despite all the work, he does not want to let his South Florida audience down and will honor his commitment (eventually).

Pacino also stars on the small screen as disgraced Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in “Paterno,” airing April 7 on HBO.

Reserved seats for “An Evening with Al Pacino” this fall are $83.50, $193.50 and $303.50. A very limited number of exclusive VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet and photo op with the “Scarface” star will be made available.

The star of more than 40 films – including “The Godfather,””Scent of a Woman” and “Dog Day Afternoon” – will share stories about his life and career.

All tickets for the new date are on sale now at LiveNation.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000 and at the Fillmore Box Office.