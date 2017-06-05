Al Pacino to make rare, one night only performance in Miami Beach

Al Pacino fans: This night’s for you.

The Hollywood legend is coming to Miami Beach for a rare, one night only show.

Continued below No top posts yet

“An Evening With Pacino” is set for Sept. 15 at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater; tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday (info below).

So what will Pacino talk about all night? A lot. We’re talking a career spanning 50 plus years. He’s received an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, four Golden Globe Awards, even the National Medal of Arts.

Naturally, there’s also the Miami connection: his turn as the unforgettable character Tony Montana in Scarface.

The show will include clips, and a chance to speak directly with the man himself during an audience question and answer session.

Reserved tickets for “An Evening With Pacino” are $83.50, $193.50 and $303.50. A limited number of exclusive VIP seats, which include a Meet and Greet and cocktail with Pacino, are also available. All tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9 at LiveNation.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000 and at the Fillmore box office.