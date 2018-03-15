Posted on

After major health scare, Rick Ross is looking a lot thinner

Rick Ross. Photo: Hector Mata.
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Whew. After what sounded like a scary touch and go, looks like Rick Ross is on the road to recovery, snapped by TMZ earlier this week outside his attorney’s office with his mom . Sure, he looks a little frail and a **lot** thinner, but life’s not all purple Lamborghinis and diced pineapple for Ricky Rozay.

Hospitalized for heart issues, the rapper born as William Leonard Roberts II, is involved in some nasty baby mama drama, for one, and then there’s his massive weight loss, whittling down from 350 pounds, seizure issues and we could go on.

But considering the fact that he was allegedly just on life support in intensive care, to quote his pal and rapper Fat Trel, “He good.”

