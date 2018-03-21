After apologies and fines, Mokai owner buys horse that was brought into his South Beach club

A club-goer posted a video of a horse in Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach Thursday night. Police are investigating.

It’s hard to forget about that poor horse that was unwillingly brought into a crowded South Beach nightclub. With a thong-clad woman astride, the horse was spooked by the noise and lights and the subsequent freak out was caught on a video that circulated widely throughout the internet. Needless to say, everyone who saw it was outraged.

The incident led to the closing of Mokai when City Manager Jimmy Morales revoked the club’s business license on March 9, citing a threat to public safety and the city’s animal cruelty laws.

It turns out that Mokai owner Roman Jones couldn’t forget about the horse either. In addition to apologizing for the incident and taking full responsibility for it regardless of whose idea it was, the Miami nightlife guru claims that he also purchased the horse from the previous owner.

Jones, the veteran Miami club king who founded South Beach’s Opium Group, says he is boarding the horse at a private barn with other horses where she is “being loved, bathed, dewormed, well fed and looked over by a vet.”

The horse apparently loves children more than she loves club kids. Says Jones, “She will live out her days happily, and hopefully helping children with therapeutic interaction.”

The horse has also been renamed Hope,”for a new beginning and a happy life in a peaceful environment,” Jones says. He will continue to update his Instagram feed with more photos and videos of Hope in days and weeks to come.

Mokai, incidentally, reopens tonight after paying a hefty fine. No animals other than those of the party species are allowed.