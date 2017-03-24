Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima glitters at magazine party

Adriana Lima had a party in her honor Wednesday night.

The Miami based Victoria’s Secret model was feted at Komodo for her cover on Ocean Drive magazine. She signed a poster size image of the magazine.

The Brazilian beauty arrived wearing a fringed, flapper style Micha dress with black, strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Her hair was pulled back in a simple, sleek ponytail.

Lima, a single mom of two, apparently arrived solita (she broke up with bf, New England Patriots player Julian Edelman recently due to an issue about having more kids, reports TMZ).

The 35 year old brunette told the mag how much she likes having Miami as her home.

“I wanted to find a base where it was always summer, always nice and welcoming, with warm people and a beautiful ocean. I just fell in love with Miami. Plus, there are so many Brazilians here, too, so I feel like I’m in Brazil. I love to go walk the streets and Wynwood Walls and look at art.”