Of course there is a Miami connection on “The Bachelor.”

It’s only week two, and Bibiana Julian is making waves with her outspoken ‘tude.

She and fellow contestant Krystal Nielson do not get along.

That’s putting it mildly.

But all’s fair in love, war and reality TV.

In the first episode, Julian was up in Nielson’s trunk because she sees her as a major competitor, even going so far as to make fun of her voice.

“Honestly, I think that when you learn to speak to me like a normal human being and not with a fake tone, then I can actually respect you and listen to what you have to say,” Julian told Nielson, 30.

Arie does seem impressed enough to give her a rose. All her clamoring for alone time worked. One thing we know about Bibi. She craves attention, so she wasn’t crazy about the group date Monday night in Arizona. “How is he going to even know who I am?” she says. “There’s so many of us here.” Um, yeah, that’s the point of the show, now in its 22nd season. Still, she stormed out, yelling at the crew. “If you guys [bleep] follow me with this damn camera, I swear to God…” We can’t wait to see more of our Miami girl. She’s fierce.