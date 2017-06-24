Posted on

Aaron Carter bullied so badly he ended up in the hospital

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Lay off, people! Jeez.

Aaron Carter has a legitimate health issue but fans aren’t buying it.

Yes the singer is on the thin side, but the singer explained he is suffering from a hiatal hernia, which he was diagnosed with when he was 19. 

Carter’s Twitter account magnifies the pain he is experiencing, physically and emotionally, after overhearing a fan at a Syracuse, New York, concert saying he looked as if he had a way more serious disease.

“I’m entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered,” the 29-year-old brother of Nick Carter Tweeted Thursday night. “She wasn’t realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer. This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I’ve already addressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming.”

Carter explained last month that his painful hernia makes it difficult for him to eat. The Tampa, Florida, native also lost his father last month at the age of 65 and it was his late sister’s “birthday anniversary” on June 6.

He posted a picture of himself from a hospital bed, where he was getting checked out by a medical team. 

He resumed his tour the next night. 

 

Comments

