Oh, no! Not the 1-800 Ask Gary guy!

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Kompothecras, the founder of the lawyer and doctor referral service, was caught doing 100 mph Thursday morning in Bradenton.

Hmmm, seems alcohol was involved, so he may need a lawyer himself.

Who does 1-800 Ask Gary call when he gets a DUI? — Ryan Redbeard (@Ryan_Redbeard) February 8, 2018

According to a police report obtained by Miami.com, Kompothecras told deputies he was drinking wine before he got behind the wheel after having “an issue with his wife,” and was unable to recite the “Romberg alphabet.” Needless to say, Kompothecras, of Sarasota, failed his field sobriety test, then was hauled off to the Manatee County Jail.

The suspect’s son, Alex Kompothecras, costars on the hit MTV reality show Siesta Key. Dad, a chiropractor, is also an executive producer and they use his Sarasota mansion to film.

If you recall, Alex got into a bit of controversy last summer when a video emerged of a boat dragging a shark.

Though the 22 year old was not on the boat, it belonged to a friend (three men were later charged with animal cruelty).

Alex later received death threats and the “Siesta Key” premiere had to be canceled.