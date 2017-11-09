Posted on

‘A sexy man carrying a turkey!’ Matthew McConaughey feeds his hungry fans

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Just keep livin — and givin.

Yep, Matthew McConaughey is in a charitable state of mind these days.

The Oscar winner delivered a bunch of frozen turkeys to residents of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, the other day.

Why? The actor was getting a jump on Thanksgiving, yes, but there was something else: he is a spokesperson for Wild Turkey Bourbon, which is headquartered in Lawrenceburg.  The liquor company wanted to give a big bird to every family in the town.

McConaughey was joined by 250 volunteers to pass out 4,500 Butterball frozen turkeys on Saturday, which was also the star’s 48th birthday.

On his Facebook page, you can see the shocked, happy residents accepting their poultry from the sexy actor, who is shooting his latest movie “Beach Bum” in Miami.

“It’s a sexy man carrying a turkey!” screams one female fan.

All right, all right.

 

