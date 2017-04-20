Workout buddies: A-Rod sweats with Lenny Kravitz and Big Show

Talk about your strange bedfellows.

Working out with our old crew always feels good #fitfam @lennykravitz @bigshowofficial A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Alex Rodriguez posted a pic on his Instagram on Wednesday of some famous folks with the hashtag #fitfam:

“Working out with our old crew always feels good.”

Among the fitness enthusiasts in the picture was Miami singer Lenny Kravitz and wrestling legend Big Show.

Oh to be a fly on the wall at that gym.

Unclear where exactly the guys were getting their sweat on. We do know that Rodriguez purchased UFC GYM Kendall as well as development rights for more UFC-branded gyms across the Miami area.

But A-Rod and his ladyfriend Jennifer Lopez were pictured at an entirely different gym recently, Somi Fitness. It’s private.