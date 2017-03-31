Just what we thought: A-Rod confirms romance with J.Lo

It’s Hollywood’s worst kept secret, and now it’s out.

Alex Rodriguez appeared on “The View” on Friday and was asked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

“Let’s put you in the hot seat,” said co-host Sara Haines. “Supposedly, you have a new lady boo?”

The retired Yankee confirmed that yes “it was obvious” they were together, joking uncomfortably, “When do we get to politics?”

“We’re having a great a time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl,” said Rodriguez, almost tearing up. “One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and also an incredible mother.”

POWER DUO! 💗 @AROD talks his relationship with @JLo: “We’re having a great time — she’s an amazing, amazing girl” pic.twitter.com/hoD17z6yJu — The View (@TheView) March 31, 2017

What’s so great about her?

“She just likes simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. [She] loves family, is a great sister, is a great daughter.”

A-Rod likes the fact the J.Lo is a New Yorker, a big Yankees fan and a great athlete, and he wasn’t talking about her dance moves first witnessed on “In Living Color.”

“She’s an awesome athlete,” A Rod said, telling the audience that the Bronx native was a track star in junior high school.

OK so what’s Lopez’s guilty pleasure eating wise, the Coral Gables resident was then asked.

Drum roll…

Chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies, he reported.

“She’ll kill me if I tell too much,” the 41 year old joked (we think).

“The View” veteran Joy Behar approved.

“He looks happy right?”

Happy and healthy.

Rodriguez also said he is still very close to his ex wife, Cynthia Scurtis, as they raise their two daughters separately, but together.

They coparent well, live five blocks from each other, and even have dinner together.

“It’s really incredible,” said the famous dad. “We’re very lucky.”