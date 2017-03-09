Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: It’s on!

Perfect match?

Maybe Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will find happiness together after dating half of Hollywood.

UsWeekly confirms news first reported by LoveBScott.com: the baseball hunk turned sports analyst and music/movie superstar have been quietly dating for a few weeks.

Lopez, 47, was recently linked to Drake but that fizzled; and A-Rod, 41, was most recently with businesswoman Anne Wojcicki. Past galpals include Madonna, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Torrie Wilson.

The two also share a love of Miami. Lopez had a home here and spends a lot of time here (mostly shopping); New York born, Miami raised Rodriguez shares custody of two daughters, aged 12 and 8, with ex wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Can’t wait to hear their new portmanteau: J-Rod, A-Lo?

The two have known each other a while.