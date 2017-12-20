Posted on

A possible marriage? Nope. Here’s why Birdman’s selling his Miami Beach home

With seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, Bryan “Birdman” Williams’ Miami Beach “birdhouse” was listed for $20 million over the summer. The asking price was just reduced to a more affordable $16.9 million. (Miami MLS)
By Jose LambietFor Miami.com

Rap mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams, whose labels have been home to dozens of stars like Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, is facing the foreclosure of a Miami Beach house he bought in 2012 for $14.5 million, according to Miami-Dade County records.

Williams, 48, the founder of Cash Money records, was just sued by the holder of a $12 million loan with the Palm Island house as collateral.

The Fort Lauderdale-based private lender Chemtov Mortgage Group claims it gave Birdman the money in February 2015.

But according to the paperwork associated with the lien that was just filed against the home, Birdman stopped making payments on the loan in June.

Since then, it has accrued more than $800,000 in unpaid interest, late fees and charges.

According to the foreclosure lawsuit, Birdman has yet to respond and hire an attorney.

The house, meanwhile, has been for sale since the time he stopped making his loan payments. So, nothing to do with his relationship with songstress Toni Braxton.

With seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a beach volleyball court that faces the channel that runs alongside the MacArthur, the “birdhouse” was listed for $20 million over the summer.

The asking price was just reduced to a more affordable $16.9 million.

