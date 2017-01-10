Posted on

A cow escaped, took a stroll along the Turnpike

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

He was just trying to make his audition appointment at the closest Chick-fil-A, but no one would let him live.

A cow escaped its pen Tuesday morning and was seen strolling in and out of traffic on the Florida Turnpike just north of Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade, media reports show.

Mr. Cow was limping, but didn’t let that dampen his determination. It took several police officers and troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol to get the cow under control.

Handlers were able to secure the cow before noon.

Better luck next time, cow!

