The female anatomy has long been the muse for many an artist.

But when visual artist Suzy Kellems Dominik installs her latest work in the lobby of The Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., on Dec. 3, things are about to, uh, explode.

The artist describes the work as a “12-foot orgasm.” Simply put, it’s an exploding vagina sculpture. In neon. There’s no faking excitement over this one. You know it’s going to be the site of multiple selfies.

The San Francisco based Kellems Dominik, known for “dissecting intimate moments in human relations and interactions,” is heading to Art Basel with her latest, a “fearless, multi-sensory neon sculpture installation.” It’s a large scale neon vulva-shaped sculptural work entitled “I Can Feel,” which simulates a colorful, explosive orgasm through movement and light.

And the crowds can keep coming until Dec. 10, when the vag will take a cold shower and head back home.

