Posted on

50 Cent helps close out Art Basel by literally bringing down Ora nightclub

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com
50 Cent in the house!
The rapper was in Miami during Art Basel, rocking fans at h.wood Group’s Blind Dragon karaoke takeover with Five Four at ORA nightclub Saturday night.
50 was only supposed to sing a few tracks and call it a night, but ended up a 15-song set of his biggest hits from the DJ booth including “Candy Shop,” “Just a Little Bit,” and “21 Questions,” to fans’ delight.
Things got pretty wild. Page Six reports that when Fiddy attempted to jump from a speaker to a table full of VIPs to the DJ booth, he landed on a bunch of sound equipment, destroying it in the  process.
All good, said Ora’s owner, Ryan Van Milligen.
The smashed mixer was “worth every penny,” he said, adding the hip hopper is “welcome to come back and jump on our DJ equipment anytime.”
50, who offered to pay for the shattered stuff,  was seen later high fiving people in the crowd.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Where to watch the Geminids meteor shower — and it could involve a swamp at night
Tourists Hey foodies: Here are 5 hot, new restaurants to try
Five stupid things we saw during Miami Art Week. None of them had to do with art.
Miami Guide
Picture-perfect: Miami’s lushest garden restaurants for al fresco dining
These are the best South Florida Chanukah events, parties and festivals to attend this year
These are the most popular Miami destinations (according to Lyft)