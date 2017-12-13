50 Cent in the house!

The rapper was in Miami during Art Basel, rocking fans at h.wood Group’s Blind Dragon karaoke takeover with Five Four at ORA nightclub Saturday night.

50 was only supposed to sing a few tracks and call it a night, but ended up a 15-song set of his biggest hits from the DJ booth including “Candy Shop,” “Just a Little Bit,” and “21 Questions,” to fans’ delight.

Things got pretty wild. Page Six reports that when Fiddy attempted to jump from a speaker to a table full of VIPs to the DJ booth, he landed on a bunch of sound equipment, destroying it in the process.

All good, said Ora’s owner, Ryan Van Milligen.

The smashed mixer was “worth every penny,” he said, adding the hip hopper is “welcome to come back and jump on our DJ equipment anytime.”

50, who offered to pay for the shattered stuff, was seen later high fiving people in the crowd.