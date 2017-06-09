5 things we learned from the Uber South Beach party email
What do you do when you’re the CEO of a fast-growing tech company who expects your employees will get rowdy at a corporate party? Well, if you’re Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, you send out a precautionary email laden with curse words and hashtags.
Yep, if you haven’t heard yet. Kalanick has a particular set of sex rules for his Uber employees. But hey, it’s pretty progressive. Here’s everything we learned from Kalanick’s email:
1. Consensual sex is encouraged at Uber (under certain circumstances)
It’s OK to have sex with your coworkers at Uber but there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed, according to CEO Travis Kalanick. In a 2013 email obtained by Recode, Kalanick said he wouldn’t be having sex with any of his employees, but he opened the door for mingling among Uber colleagues at a party on South Beach. According to the Miami Herald, he wrote the following in a corporate email:
Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS a) you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic “YES!” I will have sex with you. AND b) the two (or more) of you do not work in the same chain of command. Yes, that means that Travis will be celibate on this trip. #CEOLife #FML
Dang, no sex for you!
2. Uber prefers word-of-mouth references
Things may have changed since 2013, when Uber was not yet legal in the city. But it appears that Kalanick was big on word-of-mouth campaigns. According to his pre-South Beach email, he encouraged employees to tell “as many Miamians, drivers, influencers as you can as passionately as you can and let them know why Uber will make this great city an even better place.” How would the employees have time to spread the word about Uber with all the co-Uber sex they were having?
3. The Uber CEO can't get enough of hashtags in emails
Hashtags are cool for Twitter and Instagram, sure. But we thought it was still considered unprofessional to include them in corporate emails. But Kalanick throws convention out the window.
Some of the hashtags used include:
- #Slang
- #MiamiNeedsUber
- #CEOLife
- #FML (we know what that means)
- #CLM (we don’t know what this one means)
4. Puke costs $200
There are just some things the CEO of Uber was not having during his company networking party. Sex was not among those things. But drugs, narcotics, arrests, the throwing of kegs from buildings and conversations with the press WERE on that list. Oh, and throwing up. Most people don’t like throw up. Kalanick was passionate enough about the subject to charge his employees a $2o0 fee for any public display of the act at their South Beach hotel.
There will be a $200 puke charge for any public displays on the Shore Club premises. Shore Club will be required to send pictures as proof.
5. The Uber CEO knows Miami transportation sucks
If you’ve never used the Metrorail, it’s probably because it services so little of Miami-Dade County. And if you’ve used a bus, you know never to trust a bus driver to be punctual. Your other options before Uber? A taxi, but only if you could sacrifice an arm, a leg and your firstborn. So yes, Miami’s transportation options were terrible. Kalanick described it a little more colorfully:
If you haven’t figured it out yet, Miami’s transportation sucks ass.