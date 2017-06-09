5 things we learned from the Uber South Beach party email

It’s OK to have sex with your coworkers at Uber but there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed, according to CEO Travis Kalanick. In a 2013 email obtained by Recode, Kalanick said he wouldn’t be having sex with any of his employees, but he opened the door for mingling among Uber colleagues at a party on South Beach. According to the Miami Herald, he wrote the following in a corporate email:

Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS a) you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic “YES!” I will have sex with you. AND b) the two (or more) of you do not work in the same chain of command. Yes, that means that Travis will be celibate on this trip. #CEOLife #FML

FILE – In this April 29, 2014 file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the 2014 TIME 100 Gala in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Dang, no sex for you!