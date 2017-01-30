360 Video: See Wynwood awash with Life in Color

Mana Wynwood was the scene of the “world’s largest paint party” last weekend. The line up of DJs included Diplo, Marshmello, Seven Lions, Illenium, Mija, Emir Duru, Bonnie X Clyde, Luhco, Nitty Gritty, Carnage, Young Thug and more on two stages.

Want to feel like you were there getting sloppy with paint? Have a look at our 360 video from the Sector X stage. You can almost smell the armpits as the crowd crushes together.

If the video is giving you vertigo, have a look at the revelers going bananas at this giant party.

Show Gallery Hide Gallery

Hide Gallery Werk it!

Hide Gallery Emir Duru performed at Life In Color.

Hide Gallery That's one way to keep the paint out of your mouth

Hide Gallery Let's get painted!

Hide Gallery More fans of LIC getting painted.

Hide Gallery Those shirts won't be white for long.

Hide Gallery Making a political statement at Life In Color.

Hide Gallery The annual paint party took place at Mana Wynwood this year.