360 Video: See Wynwood awash with Life in Color
Mana Wynwood was the scene of the “world’s largest paint party” last weekend. The line up of DJs included Diplo, Marshmello, Seven Lions, Illenium, Mija, Emir Duru, Bonnie X Clyde, Luhco, Nitty Gritty, Carnage, Young Thug and more on two stages.
Want to feel like you were there getting sloppy with paint? Have a look at our 360 video from the Sector X stage. You can almost smell the armpits as the crowd crushes together.
If the video is giving you vertigo, have a look at the revelers going bananas at this giant party.
