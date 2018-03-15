2 Chainz in da house.

The rapper has been doing the Miami rounds, apparently for his show “Most Expensivist” on Viceland. The tag line: “2 Chainz uncovers all of the extravagant ways the 1 percent enjoys blowing its load.”

Earlier this week the Georgia native born Tauheed Epps was seen on Sunday doing a pop up performance at LIV with former enemies Birdman and Lil Wayne.

The following day, spies spotted the singer playing dominos off Calle Ocho reportedly with high end Billet Bones Custom Dominos, which are supposed to never break. (That’s probably why they cost a cool $325.)

The hip hopper’s time in Little Havana was not over. Chainz was also seen getting salsa lessons at Ball and Chain, and seemed to getting into the retro Cuban lounge, inquiring about the VIP packages.

The next night, a Brickell resident saw Chainz walking into Casa de Montecristo Prime Cigar and Whiskey Bar to sniff out their most expensive cigar. Drink of choice: Don Q’s Gran Reserva de la Familia Serralés Rum, one of the most expensive rums in the world at more than $1K a bottle.

In his free time, 2 Chainz doesn’t just spend money. His most recent song is with Lil Jon and Offset. They just collaborated on “Alive.”