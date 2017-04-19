Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels

Views of the Historic Seaport from The Marker, one of Key West's newest hotels.

We’ve scooped you on what’s new in Key West and handed over your road trip itinerary. Now, here’s your guide on where to stay when you finally make that journey down to Mile Marker 0.

Best of What’s New

The Marker

The Marker’s (200 William St.; 305-501-5193) debut in 2015 kicked off a period of expansion for Key West’s hospitality scene. The hotel marked the first newly built property on the island in more than 20 years bringing a dose of modernity to Key West’s famously laid-back landscape. Designed to blend into the neighborhood’s historic Bahamian conch cottages and Victorian-style homes, it has an air of under-the-radar cool in a prime setting on the Historic Seaport. Current rates from $319.

Poolside cabanas at The Gates.

The Gates

Also debuting in 2015, The Gates (3824 N. Roosevelt Blvd.; 305-320-0930) pushes the envelope on what it means to be a hip Key West hotel for the modern traveller. While it’s New Town location—literally at the gates of Key West—leaves something to be desired, the hotel boasts some of the most stylish rooms on the island, as well as a playful F&B concept with a poolside food truck, rum bar and cigar lounge. Current rates from $196.

The facade of the boutique Saint hotel.

The Saint

Part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, The Saint (417 Eaton St.; 305-294-3200) is a boutique hotel with New Orleans DNA nestled in the heart of Key West’s Old Town. At just 36 rooms, there’s a courtyard swimming pool, an intimate cocktail bar off the lobby and a small restaurant by local chef Andrew Nguyen. The hotel’s eclectic design—a moody, wood-paneled lobby with velour banquettes, contemporary, bright white guest rooms and Buddha statues by the pool—is playful, if lacking a cohesive point of view. Current rates from $419.

When Money’s No Object

Cottage life on Sunset Key.

Sunset Key Cottages

The most exclusive destination in Key West, Sunset Key Cottages (245 Front. St.; 305-292-5300) are located on the private island of Sunset Key less than a mile off the island’s western coast, accessible only by private ferry. The island features a beach, pool and spa, as well as the upscale restaurant Latitudes, one of the island’s most romantic restaurants for al fresco dining and sunset views. Current rates from $1,399.

Ocean Key’s Sunset Pier is a prime spot for sunset gazing.

Ocean Key Resort & Spa

Perched at the foot of Duval Street overlooking the Key West Harbor, Ocean Key (0 Duval St.; 305-296-7701) is Key West’s premiere luxury resort. It’s home to a harborfront swimming pool, marina, Hot Tin Roof fine dining restaurant and the lively Sunset Pier bar adjacent to Mallory Square. Current rates from $329.

Save a Buck

Hammock life at the Southernmost Beach Resort.

Southernmost Beach Resort

A multi-faceted property that includes historic bed and breakfasts, an oceanfront resort and buildings with guest rooms on Duval Street’s southern edge, the Southernmost Beach Resort (1319 Duval St.; 305-296-6577) offers something for many tastes and budgets. It’s anchored by the Southernmost Beach Cafe and one of Old Town’s only public beaches. Current rates from $319.

Not your average courtyard pool at NYAH.

NYAH

An acronym for “Not Your Average Hotel,” NYAH (420 Margaret St.; 305-296-6577) offers a novel approach to traveling with groups. Situated inside a charming complex of conch cottages with courtyard swimming pools and a jacuzzi, NYAH’s rooms are bare bones with a flexible layout of bunkbeds that can be arranged to accommodate up to six guests. Twin beds are surprisingly comfortable and everyone has their own outlet for iPhone charging, as well as a locker stocked with towels for your belongings. Current rates from $242.

Refined Guesthouses

Irresistible charm at Marquesa.

Marquesa Hotel

A boutique hotel located in the heart of Key West’s charming Old Town district, Marquesa (600 Fleming St.; 305-292-1919) is amongst the most sophisticated options on the island. Each of its 27 guest rooms boasts a unique design, many with high gloss Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and an eclectic mélange of substantial wooden furniture from the West Indies, the Philippines and England. Its eponymous café is widely regarded as one of the best in Key West and you can arrange for freshly baked blueberry banana bread and coffee to be sent to your room for breakfast in bed. Current rates from $365.

The Southernmost House is a Key West icon.

Southernmost House

One of Key West’s most recognizable buildings, the Southernmost House is an icon at the southern end of Duval Street just a block away from the Southernmost Point buoy. The historic Victorian manse, outfitted in seafoam green and conch shell pink, is an ornate, 18-room bed and breakfast with a sublime zero entry swimming pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Current rates from $248.

Harborfront Resorts

Wasting away again… in Margaritaville.

Margaritaville Resort & Marina

The longtime Westin Resort & Marina has quietly been absorbed into Jimmy Buffett’s empire and rebranded as Margaritaville Resort & Marina (245 Front. St.; 305-294-4000). As a key figure in the island’s lore, you might wonder what took him so long. While we’re big fans of the ground-up build at the Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, it’s unclear how much has actually changed at the Key West property aside from the name. [Your humble hotels editor has yet to see it with her own eyes, but she promises she’s on it and will report back soon!] Current rates from $281.

Intimate sunset celebrations at Hyatt Centric.

Hyatt Centric Key West

Another harborfront legacy property, the Hyatt has freshened up its brand by joining the Hyatt Centric (601 Front St.; 305-809-1234) collection, which prides itself in offering a launching pad to discover what makes the destination unique. The property features a lagoon-style swimming pool, small beach, spa and restaurant. Current rates from $382.

Historic Grand Dames

An aerial sweep of the historic Casa Marina Resort.

Casa Marina Resort

Conceived by oil tycoon, railroad magnate and South Florida developer Henry Flagler, Casa Marina (1500 Reynolds St.; 305-296-3535) is one of the island’s most historic resorts. Occupying six-and-a-half beachfront acres on the island’s southern edge, its sprawling poolscape is one of the most picturesque in Key West. Current rates from $379.

Views from La Concha’s rooftop spa.

La Concha Hotel & Spa

The tallest building in Key West at six stories high and one of the most iconic, La Concha Hotel & Spa (430 Duval St.; 305-296-2991) is located in the center of Duval Street amidst all the hubbub. The property features a wine bar, pool and rooftop spa. Current rates from $242.

Stock Island Game Changers

Debuting May 1, The Perry will feature easy access to offshore pleasures.

The Perry

Debuting on May 1, The Perry (7001 Shrimp Rd.; 305-296-1717) brings a whiff of maritime industrial chic to Stock Island, just north of Key West, known for its boatyards and shrimp boats. The 100-room hotel boasts a deepwater marina and multiple dining destinations in a walkable, village-like setting. Current rates from $210.

Bright and cheery guest rooms at Ocean’s Edge.

Ocean’s Edge Hotel & Marina

Ocean’s Edge (5950 Peninsular Ave.; 844-885-7855) debuted at the beginning of the year, making it Stock Island’s first-ever resort. Built in a Key West vernacular style with tin roofs and big porches, the hotel overlooks the Ocean’s Edge Marina with a stylish al fresco restaurant and swimming pools. Current rates from $189.