Which Miami hotels got a Five Diamond rating on this national study? Only two made the cut.

Poolside at the Acqualina Resort & Spa, a AAA Five Diamond hotel in Sunny Isles Beach.

This week, AAA released its annual Five and Four Diamond ratings for North American hotels, awarding 155 hotels in Florida with its top honors. For more than 80 years, AAA has sent professional inspectors to hotels and restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Properties are rated on a scale of one to five Diamonds, based on a variety of guidelines for cleanliness, comfort and hospitality. More Diamonds means higher overall quality, range of facilities and level of services offered by the property.

Only 121 hotels are awarded with the coveted Five Diamond distinction, 10 of those are found in Florida and two in Miami: the St. Regis Bal Harbour and Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach.

Their Four Diamond distinction was more inclusive, granting over 30 Miami hotels this award in neighborhoods ranging from Aventura to Bal Harbour, Coconut Grove, Downtown and Brickell with the majority in Miami Beach.

Did your favorite hotel make the cut? Here’s the list of Miami’s AAA Four Diamond hotels along with their corresponding opening date.

* = property new to the list

Miami

Conrad Miami (2005)

EB Hotel Miami (2017)*

Four Seasons Hotel Miami (2017)

InterContinental Miami (1995)

JW Marriott Hotel Miami (2003)

JW Marriott Marquis Miami (2012)

Kimpton Epic Hotel (2009)

Mandarin Oriental, Miami (2016)

ME Miami (2016)

SLS Brickell Hotel & Residences (2017)*

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami (2011)

Turnberry Isle Miami, Autograph Collection (1986)

Miami Beach

1 Hotel South Beach (2015)

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (2015)

Delano South Beach (2013)

Faena Hotel Miami Beach (2017)*

Fontainebleau Miami Beach (2008)

Loews Miami Beach Hotel (1999)

Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel (2016)

Royal Palm South Beach Miami, a Tribute Portfolio Resort (2013)

The Betsy-South Beach (2013)

The Confidante Miami Beach (2015)

The Miami Beach EDITION (2015)

The National Hotel (2015)

The Palms Hotel & Spa (2010)

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami (2010)

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach (2004)

The Setai, Miami Beach (2006)

W South Beach (2010)

Z Ocean Hotel South Beach (2009)

Read on for a full list of AAA’s Four and Five Diamond hotel designations.