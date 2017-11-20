Where is the best place to stay during Art Basel Miami Beach? Pick from these 10 hotels.
Art Basel and Miami Art Week are swiftly approaching. Whether you’re planning on checking into a suite or simply checking out the scene at these hot spots, here are the 10 best Miami hotels for Art Basel.
1. Nautilus South Beach
Nautilus South Beach is an official hotel partner of Art Basel Miami Beach and promises to be a hotspot for nightlife during Miami Art Week. Their pop-up nightlife tent on the beach is hosting multiple events and parties. And everyone will be vying for an invite to fashion designer Jeremy Scott’s party thrown in conjunction with Tidal, Jay-Z’s music streaming service. The hotel also will be presenting an exhibit of works by artist David Montgomery.
1825 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-503-5700
2. Faena
Faena is home to a breathtaking collection of works by modern master Damien Hirst, as well as a monumental cathedral lobby entrance of murals by Spanish artist Juan Gatti. It’s also home to Faena Forum dedicated to siting both performance and visual arts. This year during Art Basel, Faena will present a program of exhibitions across the Faena District, including Everything By My Side by Fernando Rubio, an immersive performance art piece on the beach in front of the hotel, as well as a 3D Mapping projection by an artist collective on the circular façade of Faena Forum.
3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800
3. Freehand Miami
The Freehand Miami is a hipster hideaway on the northern fringes of South Beach. It’s a relaxing spot to enjoy a creative cocktail by the onsite Broken Shaker bar in their shady backyard during a busy day of fair hopping. This year, their forthcoming sister hotel Freehand New York is taking over both the Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant for a special preview of the Gramercy Park hotel.
2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727
4. The Miami Beach EDITION
With Basement featuring the Discobox dance club, four lane bowling alley and ice skating rink, The Miami Beach EDITION offers some of the most creative nightlife in Miami. This year’s lineup includes sets by Satori, Bedouin, Blond:ish and Virgil Abloh, promising some of the sickest late night dance parties.
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500;
5. W South Beach
W South Beach is an official hotel partner of Art Basel Miami Beach and houses an impressive collection of contemporary works by Andy Warhol, Basquiat and George Condo. It’s also conveniently located across the street from The Bass museum and at the foot of Art Basel’s Public sector in Collins Park, which is being curated by independent art critic Philipp Kaiser for the first time this year.
2201 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-938-3000
6. The Sagamore
Known as the art hotel, The Sagamore always attracts a crowd for its annual Art Basel exhibition, as well as for its exclusive Art Basel Brunch. This year, they’re presenting Urban Legends with works by iconic and emerging street artists, including Banksy, Keith Haring and Invader. The brunch will showcase the symphonic stylings of Miami’s own Nu Deco Ensemble.
1671 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-535-8088
7. JW Marriott Marquis
The JW Marriott Marquis is an official hotel partner of Art Miami, which is Miami’s longest running international contemporary art fair, pre-dating Art Basel by about a decade. This year, Art Miami moves from midtown to christen a new location at the former Miami Herald site on the downtown waterfront. It’s a luxurious downtown hotel in close proximity to many of the week’s most exciting satellite art fairs and museum exhibitions, including NADA at Ice Palace Studios, Pérez Art Museum Miami and ICA, Miami.
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8600
8. The Standard Spa
The Standard always provides a great atmosphere to decompress during Art Basel. Whether it’s Lazy Sunday BBQ by the pool, a spa treatment or an exclusive event, The Standard is bound to have balanced Basel programming.
40 Island Ave., South Beach; 305-673-1717
9. Delano
From hosting impossible-to-get-into pop-up clubs like Silence to accessible art installations in the lobby, Delano remains a classic stop on the Art Basel circuit.
1685 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-672-2000
10. Soho Beach House
A haven for the celebrity set, A-listers will undoubtedly flock to Soho Beach House during Art Basel.
4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-507-7900