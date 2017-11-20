Where is the best place to stay during Art Basel Miami Beach? Pick from these 10 hotels.

Nautilus will be home to some of the most exclusive parties of the week.

Nautilus South Beach is an official hotel partner of Art Basel Miami Beach and promises to be a hotspot for nightlife during Miami Art Week. Their pop-up nightlife tent on the beach is hosting multiple events and parties. And everyone will be vying for an invite to fashion designer Jeremy Scott’s party thrown in conjunction with Tidal, Jay-Z’s music streaming service. The hotel also will be presenting an exhibit of works by artist David Montgomery.