Where do the super rich vacation in Miami? One of these penthouse suites, probably.

The Grand Sky Palace is truly a palace in the sky at St. Regis.

Occupying the 23rd floor of the stunning St. Regis, Bal Harbour, the Grand Palace Suite is an apt name for the most lavish accommodations at this ultra-lux hotel. At 7,500 square-feet, the suite can sleep up to 20 guests across eight bedrooms. The Grand Palace actually combines two Sky Palace Suites whose floor plans mirror each other, so you get two living rooms, two entertainment rooms, two kitchenettes and four dining areas. After awhile you start to lose track of all the plush amenities (eight bathrooms, two soaking tubs…). Shacking up in the Grand Palace also affords you a complimentary butler, poolside day villa and access to the resort’s kid’s club.

Rates from $30,000 per night.