Where do the super rich vacation in Miami? One of these penthouse suites, probably.
When a standard room simply won’t cut it, Miami’s already luxurious hotels come through with over the top digs—and price tags to match, of course. Here’s a peek inside Miami’s most sought after suites. We’re talking penthouses with floor-to-ceiling windows, rooftop pools, marble bathrooms and panoramic views stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the downtown skyline.
1. The Setai
The Setai is famously one of the most expensive hotels in South Beach. And the penthouse gives you 10,000 square-feet of zen-luxe accommodations, including a 3,000 square-foot ocean front terrace—all for a mere $32,000 a night. The views from the 40th floor are best enjoyed from the private terrace’s infinity pool and Jacuzzi. The four-bedroom, four-bath suite also includes a Steinway piano, a full-service kitchen and exclusive services like butler service upon request.
From $32,000 per night.
2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-520-6000; thesetaihotel.com.
2. Faena
Checking into the penthouse suite at Faena is like setting foot on a Baz Luhrmann movie set. The filmmaker and his wife, set and costume designer Catharine Martin, collaborated with Alan Faeana on the creative direction of the hotel. Inside the penthouse suite, interior designer Frank Pollaro brought their vision to life. The suite is awash in gold and ivory with lavish animal prints and turquoise and red accents. At 14,507-square-feet, the five-bedroom, two-story suite offers a residential experience with multiple dining rooms, living rooms, a Grand Piano and expansive terraces for breathtaking views from sunrise to sunset.
From $31,500 per night.
3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com.
3. St. Regis, Bal Harbour
Occupying the 23rd floor of the stunning St. Regis, Bal Harbour, the Grand Palace Suite is an apt name for the most lavish accommodations at this ultra-lux hotel. At 7,500 square-feet, the suite can sleep up to 20 guests across eight bedrooms. The Grand Palace actually combines two Sky Palace Suites whose floor plans mirror each other, so you get two living rooms, two entertainment rooms, two kitchenettes and four dining areas. After awhile you start to lose track of all the plush amenities (eight bathrooms, two soaking tubs…). Shacking up in the Grand Palace also affords you a complimentary butler, poolside day villa and access to the resort’s kid’s club.
Rates from $30,000 per night.
9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; stregisbalharbour.com.
4. 1 Hotel South Beach
At 3,600 square-feet, boasting a master bedroom, one-and-a-half baths, a living room, pool table alcove, media room and a balcony with sweeping ocean views and a daybed for lounging, 1 Hotel’s Presidential suite is a luxurious retreat. With furniture made of rough hewn white oak and natural fibers, wood-grained tile floors and nature-inspired pendant lamps, 1 Hotel’s Presidential suite reflects the aesthetic of “bringing the outside in” at this eco-driven luxury hotel. Bathrooms feature walk-in showers and free-standing Boffi tubs. A throne-worthy rattan swing adds a touch of whimsy to the blissful space.
From $25,000 per night.
2341 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach.
5. Acqualina Resort & Spa
Acqualina’s 7,725 square-foot penthouse is perched on the 46th floor of the hotel’s striking Mediterranean-inspired tower in Sunny Isles Beach, boasting panoramic views of the ocean and city. The five-bedroom suite conceived by St. James Design dazzles with opulent silver leafing, crystal chandeliers, mirrored surfaces and mosaic tile. There’s a full kitchen, dining room and living areas along with exquisite bathrooms featuring soaking tubs and rainfall showers. Perhaps best of all, the oceanfront terrace boasts a saltwater plunge pool and cabana guesthouse.
From $20,000 per night.
17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.
6. W South Beach
The W South Beach has a collection of VIP suites, but none is as glamorous as the E-WOW Penthouse. The 2,200 square-foot, two-story, three-bedroom suite is outfitted with king-sized beds and four balconies with unrivaled views of the Atlantic Ocean. The modern-luxe furnishings are complimented with fresh orchids, a Nespresso machine and smart technology throughout. Add to this a rooftop deck with private plunge pool, outdoor shower and grill, and you’ve found your home away from home. E-WOW comes with all the perks of a true VIP, including personalized concierge service, guaranteed entry into W’s nightclub Wall, access to the Bass Museum across the street and a farewell gift on the night of your departure.
Rates from $12,000 per night.
2201 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-938-3000; wsouthbeach.com.
7. The Miami Beach EDITION
A two-story penthouse bungalow at The Miami Beach EDITION is a slice of heaven. With blonde oak, walnut paneling and plush, white sofas piled high with pillows, the aesthetic is understated elegance. Outfitted with a separate bedroom, dining room and living room, the bathroom is a spa-like retreat with a personal sauna. You’ll also enjoy panoramic views of the sea with oversized balconies. Penthouse bungalows are equipped with an outdoor spiral staircase and elevator leading to a private rooftop terrace with soaking tub.
Rates from $10,000 per night.
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com/miami-beach.
8. Mandarin Oriental, Miami
A famed Forbes Travel Guide Triple Five Star Hotel, the Mandarin Oriental, Miami features two presidential suite options for a tranquil-luxe experience. The Oriental Suite on the 20th floor is the largest room in the hotel at 2,365 square-feet. With floor-to-ceiling windows, an oversized master bathroom, and a working fireplace, it’s a cozy retreat with a wraparound balcony and sweeping views of the city and Biscayne Bay. There’s also a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room that entertains eight, and a piano “christened” by Luciano Pavarotti.
For the true spa seeker, reserve the Mandarin Suite on the 19th floor and enjoy a personal spa therapist on call 24 hours a day for in-room services in your designated relaxation room. The 2,000 square-foot room also boasts an infinity-edge soaking tub and a two-person, glass-enclosed steam shower.
A night in either suite will run you about $9,500.
500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8288. mandarinoriental.com/miami.
9. JW Marriott Marquis Miami
Situated 41 skyscraping stories above downtown Miami with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River, the JW Marriott Marquis’ Presidential Suite with floor-to-ceiling soundproof windows seems to float above it all. At 2,479 square-feet, the suite includes two bedrooms with Brazilian cherry wood floors, two and a half baths with Italian marble, a living room, dining room, office, and private treadmill room.
This modern luxury in the clouds can be yours for $4,000 a night.
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8600; marriott.com.
10. InterContinental Miami
Originally named for President Ronald Reagan and Princess Caroline of Monaco, the InterContinental Miami’s pair of penthouse suites were upgraded during the hotel’s recent $30 million renovation. They tapped tennis superstar Venus Williams and her V Starr design firm for the penthouse redesign. Now named the Royal Palm and the Metropolis, each 3,300 square-foot suite offers a master bedroom, living room, dining room, multi-media room, office, and kitchen with gorgeous views of Miami and Biscayne Bay. A favorite hotel of competitors and attendees of the annual Miami Open Tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Williams’ aesthetic is the perfect compliment to this classic downtown destination.
Both penthouses start at $3,000 per night.
100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com.
11. EAST, Miami
Perched on the top floor of the towering East, Miami hotel in Brickell, the EAST Suite boasts panoramic floor-to-ceiling views of Biscayne Bay and the downtown skyline. The 1,600 square-foot suite features a bedroom, living area, wet bar, three balconies and one and a half baths outfitted in sleek, modern furnishings. The bathroom features a soaking tub and rainfall shower.
From $2,999 per night.
788 Brickell Plaza, Brickell; 305-712-7000; east-miami.com.
12. SLS South Beach
You can party like a rock star—or just sleep like one—at the SLS South Beach inside one of Lenny Kravitz’s Kravitz Design Inc. penthouses. Choose from the Villa overlooking the action at Hyde Beach or the Tower on the top floor of the historic building originally designed by architect L. Murray Dixon in 1939. Each high design penthouse is about 1,500 square-feet with a spacious ocean view balcony. The Tower features a grand living room, dining room, bar, and master suite with sumptuous interiors, like black and white marble, glass mosaic tile, textured leather, and screen-printed wallpaper in pewter and gold. The Villa has a contemporary feel with Cyprus wood paneled walls and stone floors, and a master bath with white Thassos marble walls and glass mosaic floors.
If “you’re gonna go [this] way,” pricing starts at $2,500 per night.
1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; slshotels.com/southbeach.
13. Shore Club
Shore Club’s 6,000-square-foot penthouse triplex is the ultimate party pad with a sprawling private rooftop swimming pool featuring a sauna, outdoor shower and 360 degree views of South Beach. With a loft-style king bedroom, it’s all about the living areas for entertaining with double-height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Rates from $2,000 per night in low season and $5,000 in high season.
1901 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-695-3100; shoreclub.com.
14. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour
The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour’s Presidential Suite occupies the 18th floor with panoramic floor-to-ceiling views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Haulover Inlet where boats enter and exit the picturesque harbor. At 2,800 square-feet, the suite boasts a full gourmet kitchen, dining room and a six-person theater with a 62-inch plasma screen. You can also take your pick from four spacious terraces to soak in the privileged views. The bathroom is a haven of its own with an en suite sauna, soaking tub and rainfall shower with massage jets. And for something a little extra, there’s also a Grand Piano in the living room.
From $1,975 per night.
10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-455-5400; ritzcarlton.com/bal-harbour.
15. Hotel Victor
Designed by Yabu Pushelberg with luxurious, contemporary furnishings, low-slung, mid-century modern lines and brass accents, Hotel Victor’s one-bedroom penthouse suite boasts a living room, dining table and kitchenette along with a private garden terrace with a hot tub. The spacious marble bathroom features a soaking tub and rainfall shower. The overall vibe is beach house chic and inviting.
From $809 per night.
1144 Ocean Drive, South Beach; 305-779-8700; hotelvictorsouthbeach.com.
16. The Confidante Miami Beach
The 14th floor penthouse at The Confidante Miami Beach boasts a wraparound private terrace with both ocean and city views. The 980-square-foot pied a terre has a master king bedroom with separate living and dining room and can be expanded to include an additional 367-square-foot deluxe king room with balcony. The luxurious bathroom includes a rainfall shower and whirlpool tub. All of this in Confidante’s signature playful palette of bright colors and patterns with a touch of vintage glamour.
From $450 per night in low season and $1,500 in high season.
4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidante.unbound.hyatt.com.
17. Delano
Delano is largely responsible for putting South Beach back on the map in the ’90s and ushering in the boutique hotel as a social space. Designed by Philippe Starck to resemble a glamorous stumble down the rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland, it has an equally stylish penthouse. At 1,660 square-feet, it features a master bedroom, dining room, sitting area, and wet bar. Picture dazzling all-white rooms with Starck-designed custom furniture and the signature bowl of green apples amidst billowing floor-to-ceiling white curtains. The bathrooms feature oversized Italian marble soaking tubs, and there’s also a spacious private balcony for discreet sunbathing and incredible views of the aquamarine sea.
Rates available upon request.
1685 Collins Ave.; Miami Beach; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com/delano.