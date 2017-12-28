Posted on

What’s your travel personality? We picked 11 Miami hotels for every type.

The Miami Beach EDITION is our editor's pick for best Miami hotel.
By Shayne BenowitzFor Miami.com

Every traveler’s looking for something a little different when they plan a trip to Miami. From scenesters to foodies and the best overall value, these are some of our favorite hotels for every travel personality.

1. Best for Scenesters: Soho Beach House

Poolside at Soho Beach House.

With its exclusive membership and celebrity clientele, Soho Beach House can consistently be relied for a buzzy scene.

4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach 

sohobeachhouse.com

(786) 507-7900

4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140


2. Best for Party People: The Miami Beach EDITION

The nightlife scene at Basement at The EDITION is one of the best on the beach.

While there’s certainly no shortage of nightlife options in Miami Beach, The EDITION offers one of the most unique experiences for party people. The semi-subterranean Basement nightclub consistently draws an eclectic crowd of tastemakers for its Disco Box dance club, four lane bowling alley and ice skating rink.

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

editionhotels.com

(786) 257-4500

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140


3. Best for Foodies: Fontainebleau

The Michael Mina burger at Bourbon Steak.

With an Italian restaurant by Scott Conant, two restaurants by Michael Mina (an upscale steakhouse and lounge dedicated to pizza and burgers) and hip London Cantonese transplant Hakkasan, The Fontainebleau is a foodie’s paradise.

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

fontainebleau.com

(800) 548-8886

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140


4. Best Hipster Hideway: The Plymouth

The pretty courtyard pool at The Plymouth hotel.

This boutique hotel is tucked away on Collins Park just one block from the ocean. It’s home to Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill with a chic indoor tiki bar, as well as a cozy courtyard swimming pool and playful rooms, some with clawfoot tubs at the foot of the bed.

336 21st St, Miami Beach

theplymouthmiami.com
(305) 602-5000
336 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139


5. Best Cocktail Bar: Washington Park Hotel

The bar at Employees Only.

Employees Only opened up a branch of their wildly popular West Village cocktail bar at the Washington Park Hotel, and some of their most talented barmen moved down to maintain the quality of the original establishment. Pop over for expertly mixed cocktails and a tantalizing menu of Eastern European bistro fare.

1050 Washington Ave, Miami Beach 
wphsouthbeach.com
(305) 421-6265
1050 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139


6. Best for Yogis: The Standard

Pool time at The Standard.

If it’s a wellness retreat you’re after, The Standard has you covered with a full schedule of yoga classes, a peaceful hamam spa, plenty of healthy, organic menu options and a hip scene of likeminded mindful locals. There’s also cocktails and rosé, so don’t worry if that all sounds a little too mellow.

40 Island Ave, Miami Beach 
standardhotels.com
(305) 673-1717
40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139


7. Best for Art Lovers: Faena

Faena is home to this gilded woolly mammoth by artist Damien Hirst.

With two pieces by contemporary master Damien Hirst, a gilded cathedral lobby with neoclassical murals by Juan Gatti and a hotel conceived in collaboration with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his Academy Award-winning costume designer wife Catherine Martin, Faena is a masterpiece.

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach 
faena.com
(305) 534-8800
3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140


8. Best Way to Explore Brickell: EAST, Miami

Rooftop vibes at EAST, Miami’s Sugar bar.

As the flagship hotel of Brickell City Centre, EAST, Miami is the ideal launching pad to explore Miami’s Financial District. It doesn’t hurt that the beautiful hotel is also home to a South American parilla restaurant and the tallest rooftop bar in the city at 40 stories.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami 
east-miami.com
(305) 712-7000
788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131


9. Best Cheap Hotel: The Freehand

The pool at The Freehand. Photo: Gregory Castillo / Miami Herald

Budget travelers have never checked into such stylish digs. The Freehand Miami is a hostel with both shared and private rooms anchored by the Broken Shaker, easily the city’s most essential cocktail bar, as well as flavorful and inventive 27 Restaurant.

2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach 
freehandhotels.com
(305) 531-2727
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140


10. Best Limited Service: AC Hotel Miami Beach

AC Hotel’s rooftop pool offers unobstructed views of the Atlantic.

Over the last few years there has been an influx in affordable, limited service lifestyle hotels in Miami Beach providing even more options for affordable access to the coveted destination. We love AC Hotel for its European-style tapas restaurant and sophisticated bar program featuring a wide selection of gin and vermouth-based cocktails.

2912 Collins Ave, Miami Beach 
marriott.com
(786) 264-4720
2912 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140


11. Best Overall Value : The Confidante

A trio of colorful cabanas line the pool at The Confidante. Photo by Chris Sanders.

When it comes to overall value, The Confidante delivers on everything you want from a Miami Beach hotel while consistently offering some of the most affordable prices. It gives you an ideally located oceanfront hotel with two stellar celebrity chef-helmed restaurants and a sharp design sensibility.

4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

https://theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com

(305) 424-1234

4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach


12. Editor's Pick: The Miami Beach EDITION

Some bungalows boast rooftop soaking tubs.

If money was no object and I could check into any hotel room for the weekend, I’d head straight to one of the two story bungalows at The Miami Beach EDITION. The digs are divine with a spa-like bathroom, a giant balcony overlooking the pool, the most comfortable bed and super soft linens, all in a tranquil white-washed environment that lulls you into deep relaxation. I also adore the poolscape, Jean-George’s restaurants and the heavenly spa. Oh, and a little party at Basement never killed nobody.

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

editionhotels.com

(786) 257-4500

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

