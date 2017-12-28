What’s your travel personality? We picked 11 Miami hotels for every type.
Every traveler’s looking for something a little different when they plan a trip to Miami. From scenesters to foodies and the best overall value, these are some of our favorite hotels for every travel personality.
1. Best for Scenesters: Soho Beach House
With its exclusive membership and celebrity clientele, Soho Beach House can consistently be relied for a buzzy scene.
4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
(786) 507-7900
2. Best for Party People: The Miami Beach EDITION
While there’s certainly no shortage of nightlife options in Miami Beach, The EDITION offers one of the most unique experiences for party people. The semi-subterranean Basement nightclub consistently draws an eclectic crowd of tastemakers for its Disco Box dance club, four lane bowling alley and ice skating rink.
2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
(786) 257-4500
3. Best for Foodies: Fontainebleau
With an Italian restaurant by Scott Conant, two restaurants by Michael Mina (an upscale steakhouse and lounge dedicated to pizza and burgers) and hip London Cantonese transplant Hakkasan, The Fontainebleau is a foodie’s paradise.
4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
(800) 548-8886
4. Best Hipster Hideway: The Plymouth
This boutique hotel is tucked away on Collins Park just one block from the ocean. It’s home to Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill with a chic indoor tiki bar, as well as a cozy courtyard swimming pool and playful rooms, some with clawfoot tubs at the foot of the bed.
336 21st St, Miami Beach
5. Best Cocktail Bar: Washington Park Hotel
Employees Only opened up a branch of their wildly popular West Village cocktail bar at the Washington Park Hotel, and some of their most talented barmen moved down to maintain the quality of the original establishment. Pop over for expertly mixed cocktails and a tantalizing menu of Eastern European bistro fare.
6. Best for Yogis: The Standard
If it’s a wellness retreat you’re after, The Standard has you covered with a full schedule of yoga classes, a peaceful hamam spa, plenty of healthy, organic menu options and a hip scene of likeminded mindful locals. There’s also cocktails and rosé, so don’t worry if that all sounds a little too mellow.
7. Best for Art Lovers: Faena
With two pieces by contemporary master Damien Hirst, a gilded cathedral lobby with neoclassical murals by Juan Gatti and a hotel conceived in collaboration with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his Academy Award-winning costume designer wife Catherine Martin, Faena is a masterpiece.
8. Best Way to Explore Brickell: EAST, Miami
As the flagship hotel of Brickell City Centre, EAST, Miami is the ideal launching pad to explore Miami’s Financial District. It doesn’t hurt that the beautiful hotel is also home to a South American parilla restaurant and the tallest rooftop bar in the city at 40 stories.
9. Best Cheap Hotel: The Freehand
Budget travelers have never checked into such stylish digs. The Freehand Miami is a hostel with both shared and private rooms anchored by the Broken Shaker, easily the city’s most essential cocktail bar, as well as flavorful and inventive 27 Restaurant.
10. Best Limited Service: AC Hotel Miami Beach
Over the last few years there has been an influx in affordable, limited service lifestyle hotels in Miami Beach providing even more options for affordable access to the coveted destination. We love AC Hotel for its European-style tapas restaurant and sophisticated bar program featuring a wide selection of gin and vermouth-based cocktails.
11. Best Overall Value : The Confidante
When it comes to overall value, The Confidante delivers on everything you want from a Miami Beach hotel while consistently offering some of the most affordable prices. It gives you an ideally located oceanfront hotel with two stellar celebrity chef-helmed restaurants and a sharp design sensibility.
4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
https://theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com
(305) 424-1234
12. Editor's Pick: The Miami Beach EDITION
If money was no object and I could check into any hotel room for the weekend, I’d head straight to one of the two story bungalows at The Miami Beach EDITION. The digs are divine with a spa-like bathroom, a giant balcony overlooking the pool, the most comfortable bed and super soft linens, all in a tranquil white-washed environment that lulls you into deep relaxation. I also adore the poolscape, Jean-George’s restaurants and the heavenly spa. Oh, and a little party at Basement never killed nobody.
2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
(786) 257-4500