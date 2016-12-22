The living room of one of Bal Harbour's new four-bedroom Sky Palace Suites

The Art Deco beveled mirror lobby entrance of The St. Regis Bal Harbour (9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300) by award-winning design firm Yabu Pushelberg is unmatched in its elegance and intimacy in Miami hotels.

The resort, which opened in 2012, is fresh off a $35 million reinvestment project, including the expansion of the glittering jewel box lobby, three new four-bedroom signature suites, Greek restaurant Atlantikós and La Gourmandise bakery.

A corridor in The St. Regis Bal Harbour lobby

“Before the lobby expansion, there wasn’t really a public space in the hotel for guests to lounge. They gathered at the bar and sushi lounge,” says Nikolai Ursin, director of marketing and public relations. “Now, they have a dedicated space to meet, enjoy the views or have afternoon tea.”

Set beneath a glass house expansion and overlooking the pool deck and ocean, the new lobby expansion, in black marble with sharp Art Deco lines and shades of purple in both the carpeting and shimmering agate tables, is also the location of acclaimed pastry chef Antonio Bachour’s La Gourmandise.

The bakery serves fresh pastries, savory snacks, cocktails and afternoon tea, a long-held St. Regis tradition, in a casual, yet elegant setting throughout the day.

The dining room at Atlantikós, a new Greek restaurant at The St. Regis

To compliment BH Burger Bar, which opened last year just off the lobby serving gourmet burgers and hotdogs with lavish toppings like foie gras and black truffle, Atlantikós is a ground floor, poolside Greek restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating meant to conjure Santorini.

The sea bream branzino at Atlantikós

Awash in bright white and glowing turquoise with light spilling in through floor-to-ceiling windows from the pool deck, they’ve accomplished this task. The menu consists of modern mezzes, fresh fish flown in from Greece and meat dishes, like lamb chops, by chef de cuisine and native of Greece, Anastasios Chasekioglou.

An additional sitting room inside the Sky Palace

Ascending the elevators to the 23rd floor takes guests to two Sky Palace Suites (a third four-bedroom signature suite is located on the fourth floor). With the ability to book separately or together as a Grand Sky Palace Suite, they offer the ultimate in residential luxury living for eight to 18 guests.

Floor plans consist of two master bedrooms with en suite marble bathrooms, walk-in closets and balconies, two additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, a central living room and kitchen and an entertainment room. Outfitted in dramatic marble tile floors with elegant furnishings in neutral colors and clean, modern lines, they also include butler service. The new signature suites start at $8,000 per night.