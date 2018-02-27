We can’t wait for these 7 new South Florida hotels to open

The front desk at Palihouse West Hollywood. The Los Angeles-based Paligroup has plans to open a hotel down the street from The Freehand Miami on Indian Creek Drive in early 2019.

The list of highly-anticipated South Florida hotel openings keeps growing, and some are scheduled to debut any day now. Read on to see what’s on the horizon for South Florida hotels.

CIRC Hotel, Hollywood

An aerial view of the forthcoming CIRC Hotel in downtown Hollywood overlooking ArtsPark at Young Circle.

Hollywood’s renaissance is extending from the beach to downtown with the forthcoming 111-room CIRC Hotel overlooking the ArtsPark at Young Circle. The 12-story hotel will feature Muse, a chic rooftop bar, and Olivia, an Italian restaurant by South Florida restaurateurs Piero Filpi and Marcello Sindoni. The hotel puts travelers within walking distance of downtown Hollywood’s restaurants, bars, cafes and boutiques.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2018

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami Beach

An oceanfront guest room at the forthcoming Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.

The historic Roy France Art Deco hotel on Collins Avenue in mid-beach is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation by new ownership. It will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection as the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club. The hotel’s interiors are being reimagined by Bill Rooney Studio. The design will draw inspiration from the European Riviera of the 1940s with white stone, smoky blue and gold while retaining the lobby’s original terrazzo floors.

Slated Opening Date: May 1, 2018

Costa Hollywood Beach Resort

An aerial rendering of the Costa Hollywood from the Intracoastal.

Hollywood’s hotel scene keeps booming. The latest hotel to announce an opening is Costa Hollywood Beach Resort, nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean on Ocean Drive. The 307-room hotel ranges from studios to three-bedroom, residential-style suites with stainless steel kitchens ideal for extended stays and family vacations. The playful, modern design includes a 25,000 square-foot rooftop pool deck. Award-winning Argentine restaurant Piegari will make its U.S. debut here.

Slated Opening Date: Spring 2018

The Celino South Beach

A rendering of the bar at the forthcoming Celino South Beach by Navigate Design.

The Celino South Beach is set to transform the historic Park Central Hotel and two other buildings into a 132-room boutique hotel at 640 Ocean Drive. There will also be a new five-story atrium structure. The property will boast three food and beverage outlets, a ground level swimming pool and a rooftop glass-bottom pool and sundeck. According to a press release, the aesthetic will be “rich in tropical class and Latin charisma.” Early renderings show rooms and common areas awash in pale hues reminiscent of the sunset and seashore.

Slated Opening Date: Winter 2018

Palihouse Miami Beach

A guest room at Palihouse Santa Monica. Trendy Los Angeles-based boutique hotel group Paligroup has its eyes on Miami and Seattle as the first two cities outside of California to expand its brand. With popular hotels in Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Melrose, Paligroup plans to open Palihouse Miami Beach at 3101 Indian Creek Drive, just a few blocks north of The Freehand Miami. With a similarly eclectic, shabby chic aesthetic, they should make cozy neighbors. The 70-room hotel will feature a lobby bar, pool, beach service and private dock.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2019

Wyndham Hotel in Brickell

Brickell’s getting a new glittering tower designed by Arquitectonica in late 2019. Wyndham Hotels will open a 445-room dual-branded concept in the heart of the Financial District operating a Wyndham Grand and TRYP by Wyndham under the same roof. TRYP is Wyndham’s new select-service lifestyle brand with signature family rooms featuring bunk beds and extra space, which will be paired with the hotel’s established upscale Wyndham Grand brand. The brands will share the hotel’s common areas, including a pool and rooftop restaurant.

Slated Opening Date: Late 2019

AC Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise

A rendering of the lobby design at AC Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise.

Shoppers who really want to hunker down during an outing to Sawgrass Mills will be able to check into the AC Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise starting in 2020 to seriously relax between shopping excursions to the mega outlet mall. The 170-room hotel will be developed in partnership with Simon, which manages Sawgrass Mills. It will feature the brand’s minimalist European design aesthetic, as well as its signature European breakfast.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2020