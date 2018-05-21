Want to hang out at these Miami hotel pools without booking a room? Here’s how.

It’s still early in the season, but the dog days of summer are creeping up in Miami. Fortunately for us, the city is full of lavish hotel swimming pools to cool off and beat the heat for months to come. While many are reserved exclusively for hotel guests, we’ve found a few loopholes to get you past the pool boy and onto a cushioned lounge chair.

Read on for our annual guide to crashing Miami hotel pools.

Day Passes & Packages

ResortPass

Lounge poolside in one of the cabanas at The Confidante.

Check out ResortPass, a new online booking engine for pool passes, spa access and cabana reservations at participating hotels. Prices range from $30 to $90 for day passes and $175 to $550 for cabanas. Participating Miami resorts include The Confidante Miami Beach ($30 day pass, $200 cabana), SLS Brickell ($40, $175), Grand Beach Hotel ($30), Four Seasons Hotel Miami ($60, $200) and The St. Regis Bal Harbour ($90, $550). There are also participating Fort Lauderdale Hotels.

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables

The Price: $20 to $75

The Deal: Reserve a spot at the Hotel Colonnade’s rooftop pool using the DayAxe app. Pool access plus a complimentary flute of Champagne and 20 percent off food and beverage starts at $20 per person. Cabanas are also available for $75.

180 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-441-2600; http://www.hotelcolonnade.com

Hyatt Centric South Beach

Hyatt Centric’s rooftop pool deck. Photo by Ricardo Mendes.

The Price: $125 for two guests

The Deal: Rooftop pool access, two chairs, towels and parking.

1600 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-428-1234; https://southbeachmiami.centric.hyatt.com/en/hotel/our-hotel.html

Mondrian South Beach

The Mondrian’s pool deck overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The Price: Free, Sunday through Friday

The Deal: Grab a spot in the sun gratis at the Mondrian Sunday through Friday.

1100 West Ave., South Beach; 305-514-1500; www.morganshotelgroup.com

The Palms Hotel & Spa

Beach and pool access are included with a spa treatment at The Palms.

The Price: $59, Sundays

The Deal: Sundays are Zendays at The Palms Hotel & Spa. Enjoy a 10 a.m. yoga class in the Grand Tiki, a prix fixe brunch at Essensia and all day pool and beach access. You’ll also enjoy 20 percent off spa treatments and $15 valet.

3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; https://www.thepalmshotel.com

SLS South Beach

Poolside cocktails at Hyde Beach.

The Price: Free, Monday through Friday

The Deal: Hyde Beach is open to the public Monday through Friday for lunch and cocktails, which includes access to the pool. Saturday and Sunday may require reservations for pool parties.

1701 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-674-1701; http://slshotels.com/southbeach/

Pool Parties

There’s a wide lineup of weekend pool parties at many hotels that range from all-out ragers to chilled out shindigs and family-friendly affairs. For the most part, they’re free and open to the public, but in some cases there’s a strict door policy and you may have to charm a bouncer or make VIP arrangements.

1 Hotel South Beach

Detox and retox at 1 Hotel South Beach rooftop.

The Party: Sip. Swim.

When: Sundays

This Sunday rooftop party fancies itself as a healthy way to recover from a night out in South Beach. Well, sort of. Cleanse your body under the sun with fresh juice-infused cocktails to the playful beats of local DJs.

RSVP required: VIProoftop@1hotels.com.

2341 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-604-1000; https://www.1hotels.com/south-beach

Atton Brickell

Turn up or wind down at Atton Brickell’s chill pool parties.

The Party: Sunset Sessions

When: Saturdays, 2 to 7 p.m.

Live DJs, discounted cocktails and a chill vibe are on tap at Atton Brickell’s rooftop pool during Saturday’s Sunset Sessions pool parties. Free and open to the public.

1500 SW 1st Ave., Brickell; 786-600-2600; http://www.attonbrickellmiami.com

The Confidante Miami Beach

Enjoy a party poolside at The Confidante.

The Party: Backyard Saturdays

When: Saturdays, Noon to 6 p.m.

A rotating cast of DJs and poolside beverages are on tap at The Confidante during its Backyard Saturdays shindig.

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; https://theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

Delano South Beach

Get the party started at Delano.

The Party: Sundays at Delano Beach Club

When: Every Sunday until August 19th from 2 p.m. to Sundown (7 p.m.)

Groove poolside or lounge in daybeds and cabanas to the tunes of DJ Dave Sol and live entertainment.

For guest list and table service inquiries, please call 786-479-8128 or email: dbcvip@sbe.com.

1685 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-672-2000; https://www.morganshotelgroup.com/delano/delano-south-beach

Mondrian South Beach

Fancy cabanas overlook Biscayne Bay at the Mondrian.

The Party: Sundance Series

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy views of Biscayne Bay at the Mondrian’s lavish and surreal pool deck with sounds by local artists until sunset, complemented by the Sundance Surf & Turf menu with champagne and rosé specials. A $50 F&B minimum will secure your pool chair and towel, based on availability. Complimentary boxing classes are also offered on Saturdays for hotel guests and locals at 9 a.m.

For cabana and daybed reservations, email mondriancabanas@ meninhospitality.com.

1100 West Ave., South Beach; 305-514-1500; https://www.morganshotelgroup.com

Shelborne South Beach

The Party: Oasis Beer Garden & BBQ Series

When: Thursdays through Mondays, kicking off Memorial Day Weekend

Come out to the Shelborne for their Summer BBQ & Beer Garden Series featuring local beers and succulent summer bites including po’ boy sandwiches, smoked coffee-bourbon ribs and more. Fend off the food coma with foos ball, ping-pong and other backyard games, as well as a dip in the iconic Art Deco pool.

1801 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-531-1271; https://www.shelborne.com

Things turn up at SLS’s Hyde Beach.

The Party: Swim Club 2018 at Hyde Beach

When: Saturdays

Test your luck with the doorman at one of Miami’s most exclusive pool parties. Hyde Beach at SLS’s Swim Club 2018 series is a Miami meets Vegas, DJ-fueled pool party complete with Champagne showers, bottle service and a killer DJ lineup.

The Party: Hyde Night Swim

When: Launching Sunday June 3 with Dirty South (future dates TBA)

Take advantage of those long summer days with a nighttime swim pool party at SLS’s Hyde Beach. Expect pool party mayhem, Vegas-style production plus state of the art lasers and lighting.

For guest list and table service inquiries, email: Hyde.SouthBeach@sbe.com

1701 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-674-1701; http://slshotels.com/southbeach/

Spa Day

A bird’s eye view of the Kimpton Epic’s 16th floor pool deck.

Take advantage of hotels that also include pool access with spa treatments (here’s a short list below). July through August, you can also take advantage of Miami Spa Month savings with treatments as low as $109.

The Carillon

Conrad Miami

Fontainebleau

JW Marriott Marquis

Kimpton Epic

Mayfair Hotel & Spa

Mondrian South Beach

The Palms

The Sagamore

The Setai

The Standard

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

Pool Crashing 101

Still want to forgo the fee or slip into a pool not on this guide? You didn’t hear it from us, but here are a few tips to get you through the gate and into the cool, blue water:

Walk in like you own the place – Don’t stop to talk to the man guarding the back gate by the beach or the woman checking room keys past the lobby, breeze past them with confidence like you belong there and know where you’re going

Have lunch or drinks at the poolside restaurant, then casually make your way to the pool and take a dip

Snag towels and set up your chair when the pool attendant isn’t looking

Have an exit strategy – If you get busted, know how you’re going to handle it ahead of time. Playing dumb works, “Oh, I didn’t know I wasn’t supposed to be here.” Then, calmly and quietly collect your things.

Don’t bother during a holiday weekend when hotels are sold out and security is on high alert.