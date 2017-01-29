Posted on

Upgrade your Valentine’s Day with YachtLife x The Standard

The pool overlooking Biscayne Bay at The Standard Spa Miami
By Shayne Benowitz For miami.com

Whether it’s a Van Dutch 55 open or an Azimut 116, Yachtlife, the on-demand charter app is teaming up with The Standard Spa for a pair of Valentine’s Day packages that are sure to woo your sweetie. Choose from the following two packages or combine them, from February 10-15, for an idyllic Valentine’s Day on the water.

Standard Picnic, $65 (Valued at $125)

  • One Bottle of Vie Vité Rosé
  • Caviar Dip & Pita Chips
  • Crudité
  • Cheese & Grapes
  • Chocolate Creme & Fresh Berries
  • Baguette with choice of prosciutto or roasted vegetables

Standard Spa Special, $399 (Valued at $600)

  • Two Spa Day Passes
  • Two DIY Hamam Bath Bars
  • Two Massages of your choice

The packages can be booked directly through the Yachtlife app. Happy cruising!

