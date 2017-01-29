Upgrade your Valentine’s Day with YachtLife x The Standard

The pool overlooking Biscayne Bay at The Standard Spa Miami

Whether it’s a Van Dutch 55 open or an Azimut 116, Yachtlife, the on-demand charter app is teaming up with The Standard Spa for a pair of Valentine’s Day packages that are sure to woo your sweetie. Choose from the following two packages or combine them, from February 10-15, for an idyllic Valentine’s Day on the water.

Standard Picnic, $65 (Valued at $125)

One Bottle of Vie Vité Rosé

Caviar Dip & Pita Chips

Crudité

Cheese & Grapes

Chocolate Creme & Fresh Berries

Baguette with choice of prosciutto or roasted vegetables

Standard Spa Special, $399 (Valued at $600)

Two Spa Day Passes

Two DIY Hamam Bath Bars

Two Massages of your choice

The packages can be booked directly through the Yachtlife app. Happy cruising!