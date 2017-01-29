Upgrade your Valentine’s Day with YachtLife x The Standard
Whether it’s a Van Dutch 55 open or an Azimut 116, Yachtlife, the on-demand charter app is teaming up with The Standard Spa for a pair of Valentine’s Day packages that are sure to woo your sweetie. Choose from the following two packages or combine them, from February 10-15, for an idyllic Valentine’s Day on the water.
Standard Picnic, $65 (Valued at $125)
- One Bottle of Vie Vité Rosé
- Caviar Dip & Pita Chips
- Crudité
- Cheese & Grapes
- Chocolate Creme & Fresh Berries
- Baguette with choice of prosciutto or roasted vegetables
Standard Spa Special, $399 (Valued at $600)
- Two Spa Day Passes
- Two DIY Hamam Bath Bars
- Two Massages of your choice
The packages can be booked directly through the Yachtlife app. Happy cruising!
