Tower Hotel opening in Little Havana next summer

A guest room at the forthcoming Tower Hotel in Little Havana
By Shayne Benowitz For miami.com

Visitors who want to immerse themselves in Little Havana will be able to do so in style soon when they check into the forthcoming Tower Hotel at 1450 SW 7th Street.

Currently under restoration and development by Barlington Group and Saladino Design Studios, the historic hotel, which originally opened in 1920, is slated to reopen its doors in summer 2017.

Both Barlington and Saladino were behind the successful return of the fabled Ball & Chain nightclub in 2014.

The hotel also shares a name with Little Havana’s historic Tower Theater, now an arthouse cinema managed by Miami Dade College.

Both Ball & Chain and the Tower Hotel, which are located around the corner from one another, share a fascinating Jazz Age history with artists like Billie Holiday and Count Basie  both having performed and stayed the night at the respective venues.

The hotel’s design will offer the same old world Havana charm and rustic, tropical motif as Ball & Chain.

Framed vintage photographs from Cuba decorate the common spaces at the forthcoming Tower Hotel
While each guest room will have its own unique design, expect a pastiche of deep green, enormous tropical hibiscus prints, hardwood floors, pink neon and the appearance of crumbling concrete for an aesthetic that tows the line between vintage and modern. 

“We are thrilled  to collaborate with the Barlington Group to bring this iconic Miami landmark into a new era,” said Michael Saladino who co-founded the company with his brother Sean. “Little Havana and venues like the Tower Hotel, have been at the heart of the rich cultural landscape of our city for decades. The property will be restored to its former glory, imbued with our signature Saladino touch,  while in turn remaining true to the hotels original pedigree and design.”

A restaurant and swimming pool are also planned.

