The Plymouth Hotel, a new hip hideaway on South Beach

After nearly three years in the making, the historic Plymouth Hotel (336 21st St., South Beach; 305-602-5000) opened its doors across the street from the Bass Museum on the southern corner of Collins Park and Park Avenue in South Beach. It joins sister properties on the same block, Boulan and the South Beach Hotel, created by Think Hotel Group whose emphasis is on boutique hospitality.

The patio terrace at the entrance of The Plymouth Hotel on Collins Park.

Like many South Beach Art Deco hotels, The Plymouth had its heyday in the 1940s and sat dormant for years before Think eyed it for restoration. With just 110 rooms, the four-story hotel has an intimate clubhouse feel with an oval-shaped lobby that boasts a pair of original Art Deco murals restored artist Roman Chatov.

One of the original murals restored by artist Roman Chatov adorns the lobby’s wall.

New York-based designer Fernando Santangelo, the man behind The Raleigh South Beach and L.A.’s Chateau Marmont, lent his creative talent to The Plymouth with a lobby in plush jewel tones that spills into a sophisticated indoor bamboo bar and opens up to a dreamy courtyard poolscape with cushy lounge chairs in sun-bleached coral. It’s the subtle touches—vines of bougainvillea climbing the walls, window awnings matching lounge cushions, a playful black and white checkered deck—that add an extra element of delight.

The lobby bar features bamboo wood for an indoor tiki aesthetic.

“It’s definitely tropical, but more South of France than South Florida,” Santangelo says.

With its location slightly removed from Collins Avenue and its intimate environs, The Plymouth definitely feels like you’ve stumbled upon a hip hideaway that you’ll gladly adopt as your own.

Also just off the lobby is Miami’s branch of New York City’s Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, famed for both its cult-following status fried chicken and its super fresh sushi and omakase preparations. The restaurant is set in a sleek, subdued setting with hardwood floors and tabletops and mellow blue and red upholstered seating.

Guest rooms are outfitted with tall, tufted headboards upholstered in pale pink, cream or slate, depending on the room. Each floor plan is unique and most are extra large with oversized bathrooms and a French claw foot tub found anywhere from the bathroom to the foot of the bed for an unexpected and playful touch. With white-washed wood floors and heather walls, the rooms’ furnishings are soft and traditional with chocolate leather club chairs and hardwood desks and nightstands.

Bath, anyone?

The Plymouth is a welcome addition to the slowly blossoming Collins Park neighborhood presenting another stop on a night out within walking distance to nearby DOA, Sweet Liberty, Vintro, Bagatelle and Sylvano’s.

Whether it’s dinner at Blue Ribbon or a drink at the lobby bar, (which seemed to have just the right number of people around it both times I visited) it’s definitely worthy of your patronage.

And for those staying at the hotel from out of town, you’ll get a pleasant introduction to a more sophisticated side of South Beach from a perch that feels both cool and relaxed.

Or as Think’s managing partner Michael Statsky put it, “It’s not trendy. It’s not anti-scene. It’s post-scene.”

(Whatever that actually means—we’re pretty sure we’re ready to become post-scenesters.)

Current rates from $240.