The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence

Inside a luxurious guest room at the Four Seasons designed by Joseph Dirand.

Once a playground for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra and Winston Churchill, the highly anticipated Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club (9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 305-381-3333) opened its doors this month in Surfside marrying Old Florida glamour with modern luxury.

Under the direction of interior designer Joseph Dirand, the original Mediterranean Revival clubhouse built in 1930 by Russell Pancoast was restored and an ultra-modern 12-story glass tower housing 77 guest rooms was erected by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier.

Architect Richard Meier erected the 12-story modern glass tower above the original club house built in 1930.

“The Surf Club is rich with fascinating stories, and now, we are re-imagining Miami’s nostalgic past with the beach lifestyle for today’s sophisticated traveller,” says General Manager Reed Kandalaft.

The original ballroom, in a palette of creamy limestone and marble with mossy green upholstered chairs, brass accents and a dark wood vaulted ceiling, is now home to a lavish Champagne bar and La Sirenuse restaurant, which hails from the Amalfi Coast by the Sersale family. An additional restaurant by Thomas Keller of Napa Valley’s French Laundry fame is slated to open in the near future.

Guest rooms are breath-taking jewel boxes enclosed in white wainscot ceilings, accordion-textured walls, sun-bleached hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows with vertiginous views out to sea thanks to frameless glass balconies. Everything inside is soft and sumptuous: a plush white bed, pale green upholstered bench, sand-toned linen lounges and an oversized marble bathroom with a soaking tub and rainfall shower.

Take a dip in an oceanfront swimming pool.

The hotel also features three swimming pools with cabanas and a 15,000-square-foot spa and wellness center. It also shares the nine acre grounds with the forthcoming residences.

Introductory rates from about $1,099 per night.