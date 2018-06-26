The Cayman Islands wants to be a culinary destination — for your kids

Call it baking for bambinos. Cooking for kiddos. Gastronomy for the pint-sized. It all means kids are invading the kitchen and in turn, learning more about what they’re putting in their bodies and where that food comes from. Kids learning to cook has slowly been gaining popularity as a travel activity and now an entire Caribbean destination wants teach your kids to cook.

Now through Labor Day, foodie families traveling to the Cayman Islands for their summer vacation can take advantage of the new “Kids Culinary Capital” program which includes interactive culinary activities, workshops and fun educational classes for kids and families.

Kids can get truly involved in the destination’s thriving culinary scene by partaking in a range of fun experiences – from learning about sustainable/vegan/vegetarian cuisine, to trying out local recipes and getting behind-the-scenes access to professional kitchens and more. With prices ranging from complimentary to $85, the “Kids Culinary Capital” is a hands-on way to introduce up-and-coming young epicureans to the destination’s local flavors and culture. And frankly, we’re all for an activity that teaches our kids a new skill – and gives us a reason to kick back with a glass of wine while they do the hard work.

Highlights from the program include:

A FREE cooking class for young chefs to learn how to cook using sustainable, vegan and vegetarian cuisine , is available during the month of August on Tuesday afternoons at the VIVO Alternative Restaurant

Young chefs (ages 4-9) can partake in "Ambassadors in the Kitchen" program, experience a day behind the scenes as a culinary master at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. For $85, kids will kick-off the class by learning how to make their own chef's hat and apron before visiting the kitchen at Andiamo for a hands-on learning experience and epicurean adventure. Young Ambassadors are also invited to visit the Ritz's organic garden to source ingredients to prepare with their local cuisine.

An epicurean adventure, a cooking and baking interactive class guided by international chefs is offered for children ages 6-10 at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman. Up-and-coming aspiring chefs will learn how to fold napkins intricately, set tables and various other kitchen and restaurant procedures, while also receiving an apron, hat and certification of completion.

