Luxurious Caribbean vacation packages for a swanky summer getaway

Dominica, Nevis, Anguilla, Puerto Rico… which luxurious Caribbean escape is calling your name?

Secret Bay, Dominica – Let’s Talk About Six

Get away to one of the Caribbean’s most remote eco-lux boutique hotels, Dominica’s Secret Bay, for six romantic nights with their “Let’s Talk About Six” package:

Six nights in an intimate villa or bungalow for the price of five

Choice of six unique amorous experiences including a sultry sunset dinner, afternoon picnic, mindful yoga class for two, sensual couples massage, horseback ride, night snorkeling, sunset sail, cooking class or a surreal Indian River float experience

Additional nights can be added at 15% off best available room rates

Package rates from $3,594 based on double occupancy for a six-night stay. Offer valid now through August.

For more information and to book, click here, email info@secretbay.dm or call 1-767-445-4444.

Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis – Golden Memories Anniversary

To celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary, Montpelier Plantation & Beach in Nevis is offering the “Golden Memories Anniversary” package:

Five night stay in any category room

Daily breakfast

Swedish massage for two

Private hike into the rainforest with an island expert

Picnic lunch for two at the resort’s private beach

Six-course tasting dinner in 300-year-old Mill Privée

Afternoon chocolate plate and a bottle of champagne poolside

50th Anniversary gift

Package rates from $2,482. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 869-469-3462.

Cap Juluca, Anguilla – Anguilla’s 50th Anniversary

The idyllic island of Anguilla is celebrating its 50th anniversary and iconic resort Cap Juluca has designed a pair of packages in honor of the milestone.

Anguilla’s 5-0:

Fifth night free in a Superior, Premium or Luxury guestroom

Two $50 dining credits

Rates from $495 per night. Offer valid May 1 to August 15.

Suite Salute to Anguilla:

$500 resort credit when booking a five-day minimum stay in a luxurious Patio or Pool Suite (including the exquisite Jonquil Suite

Roundtrip taxi transportation from the airport or Blowing Point

Rates from $1,010 per night. Offer valid May 1 to August 15.

For more information and to book either package, click here or call 888-858-5822.

El Conquistador Resort & Las Casitas Village, Fajardo, Puerto Rico – Four Elements Wellness Retreat

Replenish your soul and recharge your body in Puerto Rico with El Conquistador’s “Four Elements Wellness Retreat” featuring personalized journeys inspired by nature’s four elements. From hiking and zip lining El Yunque Rainforest to twilight yoga, beach boot camp and spa treatments, the three-night, back-to-nature programs utilize the resort’s 100-acre private Palomino Island, pools, local attractions, outdoor labyrinth and indoor studio for daily element-specific classes and activities. The retreat includes:

Three nights accommodations

Round-trip airport transfers

Daily nutritionally balanced meals

Activities

One spa service

Fitness classes

Waldorf Astoria Spa amenities, which includes eucalyptus saunas, waterfall Jacuzzis, an Organic Tea lounge

20% off additional spa services and at the spa boutique

A personalized fitness plan to take home.

Single occupancy package rates from $1,600. Double occupancy from $1,475. Offer ongoing.

For more information and to book, click here or call 787-863-1000 x 7300.